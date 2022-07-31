All about Startups this week

The number of investment agreements marked has significantly decreased in the final week of July. The startup industry raised $118 million during July 25 and July 30 through 24 investment agreements. 30 fresh Indian startups collected money in the week, and 22 of them collected a sum of around $172 million. The two biggest fundraisers, Jai Kisan and Fi, took in $50 and $45 million, respectively. The industry raised $189 million the other week across 29 transactions, a 37.5 percent decrease, and the Indian startups raised $448 million last week across 30 agreements, a 73.6 percent increase. 29 domestic entrepreneurs got $138 million in investment last week.

With respect to the quantity of startup deals and the funds collected by them in the week, Bengaluru came out ahead. Statistics from Fintrackr show that 12 firms in Bengaluru have raised $62.44 million in the week, or 36.36 percent of the total capital. Mumbai based startups raised $63.57 million throughout the course of the week through 9 transactions.

Web based marketplace for furniture Pepperfry, which was preparing for an IPO since the last few months, is currently changing. the way it operates The business, which had been originally planning on going public in the US, has changed its location from the Cayman Islands to Mumbai. The business has already begun recruiting executive members and is considering raising $300 million through its IPO.

After receiving INR 365 Cr from limited partners, the private equity firm Xponentia Capital Partners has completed the first closure of its second fund, Xponentia Opportunities Fund 2. (LPs). Additionally, early-stage startup fund for angel investments Peaceful Progress announced the first closing of its INR 50 Cr fund. Private equity company Lighthouse Funds is in discussions to raise $400 million for a new fund that will focus on the nation’s quickly expanding consumer brands.

In addition to the financing, there were not many purchases this week. On the list are Hesa’s purchases of the social learning platform FlinKhub. The FMCG contemporary trade division of logistical startup Porter has been purchased by Bengaluru-based COGOS Technologies for a sum not yet out in the open. The Pune-based firm ESOP Direct has been fully acquired by equity management SaaS startup Qapita, which is located in Singapore and Hyderabad. The intellectual property (IP) of SuperHealth, a company that sells nutritious snacks, has been purchased by YogaBar.