Barcelona Auction’s Johan Cruyff’s iconic goal from 1973

Hendrik Johannes Cruijff was popularly called Johan Cruyff in the football world. He was one of the most prolific soccer players of his time and was also voted as the best soccer player of the century in 1999. He made big in roads when he was a player and then when he became the manager of Ajax and FC Barcelona, his legacy continued to grow more. He also happened to win the most prestigious award in the sport, “The Ballon d’Or” three times in the year 1971, 1973 and 1974. He also happened to be the founder of the football philosophy called “Total Football”

Johan, in his career made many memorable goals, that stayed with the fans of the game. To give a proper tribute to his legacy, his skill and his contribution to the sport, Barcelona, went on to auction an NFT which was a piece depicting one of the iconic goals scored by Johan. The NFT was reportedly auctioned and sold for a staggering amount. The highest bidder in the auction was reportedly quoted a price of roughly $693,000. Technically, the item was sold for about $550,000, but the auctioneer’s commission made the final price more than $690,000.

The artwork shows Cruyff’s iconic goal from 1973, when the legendary Dutchman sprang through the air and scored with his extended leg. Cruyff appears to be covered in gold in the picture.

NFT conquering the digital asset market.

Non-Fungible Token is getting more popular now a days, as cryptocurrency market imploded couple of months back. Though cryptocurrency is still the most preferred digital asset by the investors, NFTs are surely making in roads in the minds of the investors and are luring them to participate more in the NFT market.

NFTs penetrating through sports industry.

The news of NFT in sports industry is surely making headlines in many countries in the west. In sports, particularly in Soccer, NFT’s are being used to create art pieces or tickets and are being used to generate a lot of interest amongst the fans of the sport as well as the newly found technology. Not only NFTs, digital assets like stable coins and cryptocurrencies are also being recognized as a medium, that these soccer clubs are investing into and are surely making a big step towards revolutionizing the digital asset industry.

Writer’s Report:

According to me, it is nice to see that, a legendary Football club has gone ahead to pay its tribute to a former manager in NFTs, also helping the NFT market to grow. As tipped by many experts, even I believe that, NFTs and cryptocurrencies are certainly on their way to revolutionize the financial sector across the globe.

