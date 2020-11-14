All about the PUBG Mobile coming back to India

The banning of PUBG Mobile in India broke millions of hearts. Some even said ‘You think breakup hurts? Then you don’t need to know the pain of being a PUBG player and discovering that your country banned it. Well, the good news is after two months PUBG corporation finally decided to launch a new version. PUBG is all set to make a comeback with a new version. And we’re here to tell you all about the new avatar which will be known as PUBG Mobile India.

Know all about PUBG and when will it be available-

The new game has been made explicitly for the Indian market, PUBG Corporation, maker of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), and an auxiliary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, has said. PUBG Corporation is planning out to serve forward a secure and healthy gameplay environment. Additionally, it is also providing investment opportunities to video games, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries. To carry out investment opportunities for video games, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, PUBG will give out a budget worth USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore).

It keeps getting better-