All about the PUBG Mobile coming back to India

The banning of PUBG Mobile in India broke millions of hearts. Some even said ‘You think breakup hurts? Then you don’t need to know the pain of being a PUBG player and discovering that your country banned it. Well, the good news is after two months PUBG corporation finally decided to launch a new version. PUBG is all set to make a comeback with a new version. And we’re here to tell you all about the new avatar which will be known as PUBG Mobile India.
Know all about PUBG and when will it be available-
- The new game has been made explicitly for the Indian market, PUBG Corporation, maker of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), and an auxiliary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, has said.
- PUBG Corporation is planning out to serve forward a secure and healthy gameplay environment. Additionally, it is also providing investment opportunities to video games, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.
- To carry out investment opportunities for video games, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, PUBG will give out a budget worth USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore).
It keeps getting better-
- PUBG shows immense gratitude to Indian supporters for their zeal for PUBG esports. Moreover, the company is stating to host India-exclusive e-sports events. PUBG corporations will now fund to host India-exclusive e-sports events. As per the plans, these events will turn out to be the biggest tournaments ever. The prize possessions will also turn out to be bigger and better.
- When PUBG will release its new version, this time the gameplay will not just be for players. PUBG will offer jobs too in the Indian market. PUBG community will hire over 100 applicants with a specialization in business, e-sports, and game development.
- PUBG will not just be available on mobile now. There will be a local office too.
- The new version will have the priority of Data Security. Player Unknown’s Battleground will not tolerate any data compromisation in any case. PUBG Corporation is promising to conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security. They will also make sure of the fact that users’ personally identifiable information data is managed with top priority.
- The content in the game including details and graphics will come out with improvements. We are also expecting In-game content to be relevant to the local needs.
- With all the previous reports and news headlines, this time PUBG is coming with time restrictions. For young users to experience healthy gameplay, PUBG is now releasing a time limit restriction.
- All of the updates sure are super exciting. However, the company has not given a date for the release.