Commencing with the 2025 model year, GM is implementing a mid-cycle upgrade to its full-size SUV portfolio, which encompasses the GMC Yukon. Even though The General hasn’t made an official debut for the updated 2025 GMC Yukon, GM Authority has already provided you with a wealth of information about what it will include, including spy photographs of the 2025 GMC Yukon Denali that give you an early peek at the design. With fresh spy photos of the updated Yukon Denali Ultimate, we’re back at it again.

Enhanced Aesthetics and Advanced Features in the 2025 Yukon Denali Ultimate

Covered in a striking White Frost Tricoat paint tone (paint code G1W), the most recent Yukon Denali Ultimate model reveals several cosmetic changes that will be available for the 2025 model year update.

First, only GMC’s Denali Ultimate variants are available with the Vader Chrome treatment on this new grille on the 2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. The black finish on this grille creates a pleasing contrast with the white paint and has an elaborate interlocking design. The striking grille is surrounded by redesigned C-shaped headlamps that sport a new distinctive style that was alluded to in earlier teaser photos. Below, the redesigned bumper blends polished and black trim components with new fog lights.

Once again enhancing the White Frost appearance, the side profile has wheels with a technological design and a dark silver finish. The polished window trim, Denali badging on the doors, and body-colored door handles all serve to improve the appearance further. The vehicle’s consistent design motif is upheld by the side mirrors, which have a dual-tone appearance in black and white.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Redesign and Enhanced Features

GMC moved the Denali badge to the back to a more prominent spot so that it would always be seen. The updated bumper has integrated exhaust tips and a black finish, but the C-shaped taillights are still recognizable. Like the Sierra EV and 2024 GMC Acadia, the redesigned Yukon is anticipated to include an 11-inch driver information screen in addition to a 15-inch touchscreen display within the cabin.

In contrast to the present, pre-refresh Yukon, the screen arrangement for Denali and non-Denali trims is anticipated to remain the same. The updated 2025 GMC Yukon’s engine lineup will still include the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 and 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines. The present 3.0L I6 LM2 engine will be replaced with the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine, which is anticipated to be a new addition.

Production for the 2025 Yukon Denali Ultimate will reportedly continue at the GM Arlington plant in Texas. The platform remains the proven GM T1 platform, which underpins a variety of popular GM SUVs and trucks. Interestingly, the 2025 Yukon is also rumored to be expanding its global reach, with potential launches in new markets like Australia, New Zealand, and China.

While an official reveal date from GMC is still pending, these leaked images provide a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming 2025 Yukon Denali Ultimate. With its bold new design, potential class-leading tech features, and the exciting addition of a turbodiesel engine, this full-size luxury SUV is shaping up to be a serious contender in the segment. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the official unveiling.