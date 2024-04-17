The journey of Trump Media shares took a downward turn, plummeting over 14% following the revelation of Truth Social’s foray into live TV streaming. This decline, following a previous drop of more than 18%, underscores the challenges faced by the company in the volatile market.

The Plunge in Stock Price

Closing at $22.84 per share, DJT stocks witnessed a significant 14.17% decrease from the opening price. Since its public debut on March 26, Trump Media has seen a staggering 67.7% decline, wiping out more than $5 billion in market capitalization. Former President Donald Trump, the majority shareholder with nearly 60% of the company’s stock, stands at the helm of this financial rollercoaster.

Navigating Legal Proceedings Amid Expansion Endeavors

As the stock plummeted, Trump found himself in a New York courtroom for his criminal hush money trial, where the first six jurors were being selected. Despite the legal storm, Trump Media remained resolute in its expansion plans, heralding the completion of the research and development phase for its live TV streaming platform.

Strategic Rollout Approach

Trump Media unveiled a meticulously planned rollout strategy for its streaming service. The journey begins with the integration of Truth Social’s content delivery network, enabling live TV streaming on Android, iOS, and web platforms. Subsequent phases will witness the introduction of standalone streaming apps tailored for mobile devices and home televisions.

Content Diversity at the Core

At its core, Trump Media endeavors to offer a diverse array of content, ranging from news networks and religious channels to family-friendly films, documentaries, and content confronting censorship or cancellation elsewhere.

CEO’s Visionary Note

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, radiated enthusiasm for the expansion, emphasizing the company’s unwavering commitment to providing a platform devoid of discrimination for creators and content facing unjust suppression. CEO Devin Nunes in a prepared statement said, “We’re excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social.”

“With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery service,” Nunes said. “There is a lot of great content that simply can’t find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to let these creators know they’ll soon have a guaranteed platform where they won’t be cancelled.”

Market Fluctuations Amid Ambitious Plans

Despite the grandiose expansion plans, Trump Media’s stock journeyed through a tumultuous path, grappling with volatility and decline. The company’s market capitalization now stands at $3.12 billion, a stark contrast to its initial trading highs.

Financial Landscape

Delving into financial figures unveils Trump Media’s uphill battle in turning a profit. With meager revenue of $4.1 million in 2023, juxtaposed with losses amounting to $58 million, the company finds itself at a crossroads. The $5 billion plunge in valuation since its public debut reflects pervasive concerns about its financial stability.

Speculation on Intrinsic Value

Industry pundits engage in speculation regarding the true value of Truth Social, with some positing a share price as low as 50 cents. Progressive Source CEO Jonathan Greenberg accentuates the chasm between media portrayals of Trump’s net worth and the stark financial reality of Trump Media, hinting at a potential overvaluation.

As Trump Media embarks on its endeavor into the live TV streaming domain, it grapples with skepticism and volatility surrounding its stock. The company’s expansion aspirations coincide with legal hurdles, further complicating its market trajectory and future prospects.