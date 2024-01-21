The countdown has begun for OnePlus fans as the tech giant prepares to announce its latest products, the OnePlus 12 series, including the OnePlus 12R, and the highly awaited OnePlus Buds 3. This tech feast, set to premiere on January 23rd in India, promises cutting-edge features, strong specs, and a wonderful auditory experience. Let’s see what’s in store for us.

All you need to know about the OnePlus 12 Smartphone

The OnePlus 12, which is already making waves in China, is expected to change flagship smartphone experiences. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and has up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, allowing for smooth multitasking and enough content storage.

The 6.82-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz guarantees a visual feast, while the LTPO AMOLED screen technology delivers vivid colors.

Hasselblad fine-tuned the triple-camera arrangement, which features a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x capability. The 32MP front camera promises to produce amazing selfies. The OnePlus 12 is a photographic powerhouse.

A large 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging keeps you charged up. It runs Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 and combines efficiency with a sleek UI.

Also Read: OnePlus 12 Price Leaked in India on Amazon

All you need to know about the OnePlus 12R Smartphone

The OnePlus 12R, a significantly toned-down variant, has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, promising a good blend of power and cost.

The triple camera system contains a high-resolution 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 16MP front camera produces stunning selfies. A 5500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC rapid charging keeps you running.

All you need to know about the OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus revealed its audio prowess, stating that the Buds 3 provide 44 hours of playing on a full battery and 7 hours on a 10-minute charge. The earphones include quick charging, so you’re never out of the music zone.

The Buds 3 offer an immersive audio experience thanks to its three microphones, low latency of 94ms, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio technology, 3D surround sound, and Dynamic Bass enhance the auditory experience.

Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series India Price Leaked Prior to Launch

Pricing Details

Leaked pricing indicate that the OnePlus 12 would start at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, making it an intriguing flagship with a competitive price tag.

While specific pricing is unclear, a conservative estimate based on the Chinese debut predicts a price of roughly Rs 5,800, positioning it competitively in the audio accessories sector.

Conclusion

With the impending release of the OnePlus 12 series and the highly anticipated OnePlus Buds 3, the tech sector is ready for a revolution. OnePlus, which is known for pushing boundaries, appears to be setting out to change customer expectations with these products.

The OnePlus 12 series, with its Snapdragon competence, camera brilliance, and powerful battery capacities, stands out as a technical wonder.

The OnePlus 12R’s combination of innovation, power, and price ensures a well-rounded smartphone experience. The OnePlus Buds 3 promise to be a symphony for the ears, with their long battery life, immersive audio features, and cutting-edge technology.

The reported pricing point to an appealing offer, making these gadgets not just powerful but also competitive in the market. As the countdown until January 23rd approaches, OnePlus fans are on the edge of their seats, expecting a new era of technological genius.

In a world where smartphones are more than just devices, they are extensions of our lives, and OnePlus appears to be on track to revolutionize the game once more. So brace up, tech enthusiasts: the OnePlus 12 series and Buds 3 debut is more than simply an event; it marks the beginning of a new era in the world of smartphones and audio accessories.