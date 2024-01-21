After players experienced connectivity problems, the team behind the recent blockbuster Palworld met with Epic Games. Top of the rankings as one of the most played games on Steam, Palworld is already a big success there. Part of the player base experienced connectivity problems during this spike in volume, which limited multiplayer capabilities. Almost a million copies of Palworld were sold in the first eight hours of its release on January 19, making it difficult to ignore. Within the self-described “multiplayer, open-world survival and crafting game,” players have appreciated both the premise and the gameplay.

Palworld’s servers are already reportedly having trouble keeping up with demand less than a day after the launch. It doesn’t help that Xbox Palworld gamers can only play in groups of four due to a shortage of dedicated servers. According to Pocketpair, an Xbox restriction prevents the game from supporting Steam’s 32-player mode and instead limits it to four-player cooperative play. This was not the studio’s choice, the developer added, adding that it’s “quite difficult to negotiate at this time.” In addition, the game’s connectivity issues on PC and Xbox have been brought on by an increase in concurrent players. Fortunately, it looks like the devs rectified this specific issue after meeting with Epic Games.

Pocketpair assures to resolve connectivity issues

Following Palworld’s 700,000 concurrent players, Pocketpair tweeted that it held an urgent meeting with the Epic Games team to discuss connection concerns. As soon as possible, the team updated the Epic Games backend. Pocketpair confirmed that this upgrade would fix the connectivity issues that Palworld players were experiencing while “hosting co-op games on Xbox and PC.” The studio said that better connectivity should be seen by players and that “errors should start to disappear shortly.”

Based on Steam Charts, Palworld’s peak concurrent player count since the repair was over 850,000. As a result, it is among the top ten Steam games of all time, and its user base is still growing. Based on the evidence, it appears that Palworld’s first surge in popularity will continue to smash records.

Seeing how the game maintains its appeal after the early buzz will be intriguing to watch. Palworld has already been the target of angry comments from Pokemon enthusiasts who claim the studio copied the monster designs from Game Freak. Still, it doesn’t appear that this criticism has diminished the present level of demand for Palworld.