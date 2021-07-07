Allied payment network enables Bitcoin service and add it to balance sheet

Allied payment network enables Bitcoin service as the demand for crypto payments increase. They have partnered up with New York Digital Investments in order to make this possible. Now anyone on their network will have the option to buy, sell, or hold Bitcoin. The best part about this is that Allied themselves are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheet, same as Tesla and Microstrategy. This shows a very strong belief in the future of cryptocurrency.

Allied payment network adds Bitcoin support

Yet another day when another big company embraces Bitcoin due to the sheer demand and tech behind it. Allied payments partnership with the Bitcoin subsidiary of Stone Ridge has given them the opportunity to make BTC transactions possible on their network. They have also become the first bill pay provider to add crypto support and provide it to financial institutions.

This payment option will increase the number of transactions taking place in the crypto world, which will increase adoption. At the same time, if Allied does well, we might even see other payment network providers adding crypto support as well.

Companies are adding BTC to the balance sheet.

Offering Bitcoin or crypto services is not the same as adding them to one’s balance sheet. When you buy Bitcoin with the company’s treasury money, then it gets added to the balance sheet. Considering the rise in inflation and the fact that the government is continuously printing dollars, Bitcoin has become the only way to preserve the value of one’s money. This is why big financial institutions and even smaller companies are adding at least some Bitcoin to their balance sheet.

What are your thoughts on the fact that the Allied payment network enables Bitcoin service? And do you think adding Bitcoin to the balance sheet was the right decision? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

