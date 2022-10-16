Amazfit India launches Premium Falcon Smartwatch with AI Training Coach

Amazfit India has finally launched its new premium-based smartwatch in the Indian smartwatch market. This newly launched smartwatch is the new premium-based Falcon smartwatch is a performance-focused smartphone and comes with a variety of premium features on board.

A few of the premium features you get with this smartwatch is it features a Titanium premium build and also comes with a dedicated AI-based training coach which is called the Zepp Coach. On the battery side, this smartwatch also features 14 days of battery life onboard. Let’s take a deep look into what this Amazfit Falcon smartwatch will be featuring. Here is everything we know so far:

Amazfit Falcon Smartwatch – Leaked Specification and Feature

Starting with the feature and specification side of this Amazfit Falcon smartwatch, this smartwatch features a Titanium body which gives it a premium look like Apple Watch Ultra and also the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Talking more about the design side, this smartwatch features a circular dial on the front side. To provide you with better protection, this display is a Sapphire Crycla Glass and comes with a bigger size of 1.28-inch and also it features an AMOLED panel as well.

One of the main features you get to see with this new Amazft Falcon smartwatch is that it features a new AI-based Training Coach called the Zepp Coach. This AI-based Training Coach has been built to provide a personalized training module.

Talking more about this smartwatch, there are many such heath features you will get to see with this smartwatch which includes it featuring a heart rate sensor, Blood-Oxygen Sensor, and also a Sleep Monitor which will be providing a depth look at your health conditions.

This smartwatch also features an overall 150 sports models in total and also it features up to 8 smart recognition features including an outdoor running mode, indoor walking mode and also treadmill mode, and more.

Whenever a sports feature is activated, its display would turn on so that you can conveniently monitor the progress without trying to wake up the watch and view live sporting events data. This smartwatch is also capable to integrate with Google Fit, Apple Health, and also much other fitness applications as well.

As we mentioned, on the battery side this smartwatch also features a bigger battery onboard which is a 500 mAh battery and this battery can last up to 14 days after a single full charge. In addition, you also get the coating of 20ATM water resistance coupled with the PAI health assessment system and dual-band GPS as well.

Amazfit Falcon Smarwatch – Pricing

This new Amazfit Falcon Smartwatch has been launched for a price tag of $499 which translates to Rs. 41,100 INR. As of now, this smarwatch is available to buy in the USA.