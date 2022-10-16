Google Pixel Fold speculated to use Samsung fold display panels

There have already been a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming Google foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. We already have a lot of speculations floating around about this smartphone.

Talking more about the speculations, one of the most revolving speculation floating around this smartphone foldable is the launch date, where it’s been speculated that Google will be starting its next year’s launches with this new Google Pixel Fold smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to make its way to launch in Q1 of 2023. Alongside the launch date, we also have many speculations about this phone, including its specification and pricing details.

If you are also waiting for Google to launch a new Pixel fold smartphone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about this smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold – Leaked Specification

Talking about the specification side, according to the new leaks coming from a Kuba Wojciechowscki who is an exclusive by 91mobiles, said that this Pixel Fold will be featuring a duo display which will be an Internal and an External display and both of the displays will be duly manufactured by the Korean giant, Samsung.

Here the Internal panel will be bigger and will be coming with a total resolution of 1840×2208 and will be coming with the same aspect ratio as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.

The smartphone’s display will be touching a peak brightness of 1200 nits and also there have been reports claiming that this smartphone display will also support a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz which will be providing an ultra-smooth experience to their users.

There has already been a report talking about the camera side, where on the rear side, it’s been said that we will get to Google going with the late Sony IMX787 main sensor which will be coupled with a Sony IMX 355 Ultra Wide Angle sensor and also there will be a telephoto lens as well.

There are also reports claiming that we will get to see support for faster-wired charging as well. As of now, there is no confirmation about the number of watts Google will be going with.

Leaked Pricing for Google Pixel Fold

Talking about the pricing for this Google Pixel Fold, it’s been said that pricing will be quite near to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, so we believe that Google Pixel Fold will be giving tough competition against Samsung’s new foldable lineup.