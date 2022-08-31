Amazon and Google criticize Microsoft

Amazon and Google join hands in criticizing Microsoft for its Cloud computing changes. They further said these changes decrease the competition and dissuade customers. These companies are two big giants in the tech industry. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements By Amazon and Google

After listening to a lot of criticism by both companies, “Microsoft is now doubling-down on the same harmful practices by implementing even more restrictions in an unfair attempt to limit the competition it faces – rather than listening to its customers and restoring fair software licensing in the cloud for everyone,” a spokesperson for its cloud service unit AWS said in an email. Google’s vice president for government affairs and policy Google Marcus Jadotte also expressed his criticism.“The promise of the cloud is flexible, elastic computing without contractual lock-ins,” he said in a tweet.“Customers should be able to move freely across platforms and choose the technology that works best for them, rather than what works best for Microsoft,” Jadotte said.

