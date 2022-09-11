Amazon announced Great India Festival Sale – Here is all the Deals and Discounts

Amazon India has finally announced its new festival day sale called the Great India Festival Sale for this season. Adding more details to this reports, it’s been said that this new Festival Sale will be kickstarting from 23rd of September this year.

If you are looking for a new set of upgrade on your electronics, here for this sale you will get to see Aamzon providing new set of discounts on products coming the category of smartphones, consumer electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Kitchen appliances and also TV too.

If we talk more about the discounts, Amazon will be providing an extra layer of 10% discount on discounted products if you are using a SBI credit as well as debit card if you are opting for EMI as well as Non-EMI transactions.

Alongside to Amazon, we will also see another e-commerce giant, Flipkart to start with its new festival sale which will be the Big Billion Day Sale and again we will get to see new set of discounts to be announced here on Flipkart too. There are many such reports floating around when it comes to providing huge discounts which also includes discounts on best selling budget smartphones including the Google Pixel 6a as well as Nothing Phone (1) too. However, we have already covered a new article about it.

Discounts on Amazon Great India Festival Sale

As of now, we have reports claiming that Amazon will be providing huge discounts on specifc smartphone models including the flagship leve iPhone 13 series and also a iQOO 9T. The pricing for iPhone 13 models has gone down due to the launch of new iPhone 14 models.

If we add more details, the pricing for iPhone 13 series is said to go down to Rs. 53,000 and you can also get an additional layer of discount by using eligible bank cards and also exchanging the older iPhones.

Besides, these discounts you can get more add-on discounts by using eligible bank cards.

If you are looking for an Andorid smartphone then you can look up to a Android phone including Realme, Xiaomi, and also OnePlus. If you are looking for a discounted priced OnePlus phone, you will get to see OnePlus Nord series to be sold for a discounted pricing again. Other smartphones including the Galaxy Fold series will be sold for huge discounts. We will be updating you with more details in the near future, until that stay tuned to TechStory for more updates.