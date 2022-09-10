Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1) on discounts for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart will after a short time fire up its Big Billion Festival Sale and recommendation a tremendous cutoff on prices are been expected, as suggested by the secrets.

While the sale date is yet to be officially uncovered, a mobile phone brand actually uncovered that the sale will begin on September 13. Flipkart should run the sale event until the end of the month. As a good piece of news, before the sale, Flipkart has uncovered two or three courses of action on 5G phones, including Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1). Here’s the start and end you truly need to know.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale to feature massive price slash on smartphones

The latest posting by Flipkart on their website uncovers that the Google Pixel 6a will get a tremendous markdown when it comes to its pricing during Flipkart’s Bill Billion Days sales.

The final price for the smartphone will be open at a convincing price tag of Rs 27,699, which is quite a sweet spot for the people who are looking for an engaging game gaming plus the best camera smartphone. Also, considering the fact that Pixel 6a accounted for a price tag of Rs 40,000 this new price is definitely a great choice for many to go with.

For the people who aren’t aware this new mid-range premium phone made its show in India with a starting price of Rs 43,999. However, now, for the sale, it’s been suggested by Flipkart that they are promising to offer Rs 16,300 off on Pixel 6a, which is a tremendous markdown offer.

Likewise, the next mid-range competitor, Nothing Phone (1) will be open at an effective sale price of Rs 28,999 in India. To let you know, the smartphone was launched just a few months back and was among the best-selling smartphone which came on Flipkart for a price tag of Rs 33,999.

For this sale, we will Flipkart to provide a tremendous markdown or discount of Rs 5,000 on the Nothing Phone (1). The new posting by Flipkart on their website has also explained that this discount will be provided to the users on bank cards selected by Flipkart.

Conclusion:

We do feel this is a great offer for you to go with. However, do recollect the thing both of the smartphones won’t be shipping a charger in the box. So, probably you will be required to spend a little extra of your budget to get a new charger or go with the older charger.