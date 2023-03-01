Amazon CEO Jeff sets his sight on buying NFL team

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos has been in news for purchasing Washington Commanders. Because of allegations about owner Dan Snyder’s administration, the team is up for sale, and the 58-year-old is claimed to have accepted bids throughout a closed-door auction that Bezos was not allowed to attend.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that even if the former CEO of Amazon is unsuccessful in his chase of the Commanders, he still has a chance of achieving his dream of owning an NFL team since he also has his sights on the Seattle Seahawks. According to Breer, Bezos could be even keener on buying the Seahawks than the Commanders.

It is also believed that the current owners might welcome Bezos to their ranks. Snyder is hesitant to settle a score with Bezos by selling his team to him. Many believe that giving the team to Bezos will prove beneficial for both wealth and the sports industry.

As of right now, the website is carrying a fresh story claiming that the shareholders are considering Snyder’s replacement as the Commanders’ owner because they are unhappy with his desire to be released from any obligation if the team is sold.

Bezos has been open about wanting to acquire an NFL franchise, as well as the fact that he’s been so wealthy in bringing profit him an excellent contender. The other shareholders are believed to see the possibility of him joining them in this way, at least.

Seattle Seahawks:

A professional American football team headquartered in Seattle is known as the Seahawks. The National Football Conference (NFC) West, which the Seahawks returned to in 2002 as part of a conference reorganisation, is where they participate in the National Football League (NFL).

In 1976, the squad joined the NFL as an NFC expansion franchise. Seahawks belonged to the American Football Conference (AFC) West from 1977 through 2001. Prior to that, they played their home matches in the Kingdome (1976-1999) and Husky Stadium.

Since 2002, they have performed their home games at Lumen Field in Seattle’s SoDo area (1994 and 2000–2001). Pete Carroll presently serves as the Seahawks head coach.

Washington Commanders:

A professional American football team called the Washington Commanders is situated in the Washington metropolitan region. The team participates in the National Football League (NFL) as a part of the National Football Conference (NFC) East division and used to be known as the Washington Redskins.

The team’s home stadium is FedExField in Landover, Maryland, while its administrative offices and practice facility are located in Ashburn, Virginia. Only five teams in the NFL have more than 600 wins altogether, and this one has performed more than 1,000 games.

“Hail to the Commanders” (formerly “Hail to the Redskins” from 1937 to 2019), which is performed by their marching band after each goal scored by the team at home, was one of the initial NFL teams to have a fight song. According to Forbes, the team is worth US$5.6 billion, which places them as the sixth-most valuable team in the league as of 2022.