Amazon could be obligated to improve working conditions for warehouse workers in California

California has devised a bill that is centered around warehouse labor problems and includes rules and policies on how to focus on work conditions. Following the matter, Amazon could be the first one to come under the purview of this new law, if the State passes the bill in motion.

The said California bill is said to go for a State Senate vote this week and should the bill pass and becomes a law, California state could obligate Amazon and other warehouse companies to make significant changes to improve the overall working conditions for Amazon warehouse workers.

Amazon has always been in bad lighting when it comes to working conditions for workers in their warehouses. There have been complaints of maximum productivity requirement with no breaks or minimum breaks, forcing Amazon warehouse workers to pee in bottles and coffee cups. The workers have complained about the company not giving them sufficient breaks even for restroom. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, Amazon reportedly keeps close tabs on each employee and monitoring their time away from the workstation.

All of this along with countless other complaints and stories about Amazon not treating their warehouse workers right have led to a negative notion about the company that has damaged its reputation for the same. However, if the California bill becomes a law, the government could force the company to follow certain mandates and that could ensure a sigh of relief for warehouse workers.

The legislative counsel’s digest says that the bill would mandatorily require an employee to not meet a quota provided by the company that prevents necessary compliance with rest periods or meal breaks, and the use of restroom facilities or occupational health and safety laws. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, the said bill would take serious action on employers from punishing employees or workers who don’t meet quotas that allow them to take breaks or comply with other provisions under the bill/law.

The report further mentions, if the workers are unable to meet these quotas, employees may have to realistically lower their productivity expectations from their employees.

On reports of multiple warehouse injuries, Amazon announced certain measures back in May that included plans of meditation zones where workers can stretch and ease their mind and body from the repetitive work requirements.

In case the California bill becomes a law, the e-commerce may have to ease up on their work-productivity measures voluntarily or in any case, the provisions of the law will force the company along with other warehouse companies to follow these norms for their workers.