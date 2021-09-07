What is Bitcoin day? Here’s how you can participate!

Bitcoin day has become trending on Twitter as we approach 7th September when it becomes legal tender in El Salvador. To celebreate this special occassion, many famous personalities and Bitcoin enthusiasts are asking everyone to buy $30 of BTC in their native currency on 7th September midnight. This will be huge as history is going to created in just some time. Even El Salvador has started to buy Bitcoins ahead of the Bitcoin day and very soon it will be a legal currency there.

El Salvador has just bought it’s first 200 coins. Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches.#BitcoinDay #BTC🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 6, 2021

El Salvador’s recent purchase

Just before the Bitcoin day, El Salvador has completed a purchase of 200 Bitcoins for almost $10 million. They have purchased another 200 Bitcoins a while back, making their total hodlings at 400 coins. This also shows their excitement for the Bitcoin day. In fact, Nayib Bukele also said that as the deadline approached their brokers will buy more and more Bitcoins.

Its good to see that the government is also purchasing BTC when they expect the masses to use it. It could also be used to gift $30 of BTC to each El Salvadorian using the strike app.

How can you participate?

Let's make #bitcoin a pump and dump without the dump 😂 Getting ready to make my whole family participate in #bitcoinday pic.twitter.com/0Uj2OZYR9d — Kügi (@mkuegi) September 6, 2021

If you buy $30 of BTC at midnight and always preferably more you are participating in this event. But let’s say you don’t have the money to make a purchase right now. Even then its totally cool. If you have the currency in youir portfolio and are holding it with a long term perspevtive you are already a part of this. People are really excited about this especially the Bitcoin enthusiasts and if you are one of those then yes remember that while history was written you were present.

For those who understand Bitcoin know that its main use is to be a currency (a medium of exchnage). This is why as El Salvador adopts BTC and makes it a legal tender we could be looking at something that might be the beginning of a revolution.

