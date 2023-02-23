Amazon employees urge CEO Andy Jassy to revert return-to-office mandate

According to the report by CNBC, on Friday, the employees made a Slack channel to advocate for remote work and voice opinions about the new return-to-work policy. More than 14,000 employees have joined the Slack channel so far.

The staffers have also signed a petition, addressed to Jassy and the S-team, that requests the leadership to undo the new policy, saying it “runs contrary” to Amazon’s positions on diversity and inclusion, affordable housing, sustainability, and focus on being the “Earth’s Best Employer”.

According to a draft of the petition, which was previously reported by Business Insider, “We, the undersigned, call for Amazon to protect its role and status as a global retail and tech leader by immediately cancelling the RTO policy and issuing a new policy that allows employees to work remotely or more flexibly, if they choose to do so, as their team and job role permits.”

Concerning return-to-office guidance, an Amazon spokesperson referred back to Jassy’s blog post.

According to the employees, Jassy earlier mentioned that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach for how teams work best, praising remote work’s benefits.