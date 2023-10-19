Amazon Expands Electric Delivery Van Fleet to 10,000, Accelerating Transition to Electric Transportation

Amazon has announced a substantial expansion of its electric delivery van fleet, revealing this development at an event in Seattle. The company now has a fleet of 10,000 electric delivery vans, developed in collaboration with Rivian, operational across 1,800 U.S. cities. This marks a doubling in fleet size since its launch the previous summer.

Impressive Numbers: Scaling Up Electric Vans

Amazon has revealed that it currently boasts a fleet of 10,000 electric delivery vans, which have been developed in collaboration with Rivian. These vehicles offer an impressive range of up to 150 miles and are now operational in a staggering 1,800 cities across the United States. This marks a doubling of the fleet’s size since its launch just last summer.

Additionally, Amazon has strategically positioned 12,000 chargers for these electric vehicles at over 100 delivery stations. This comprehensive charging infrastructure is essential for ensuring the seamless operation of the electric van fleet.

Setting the Pace in Electric Delivery

Over 20,000 drivers across the country have been trained to operate the Rivian electric vans, emphasizing the significant workforce commitment that Amazon has made to facilitate the transition to electric transportation.

On a global scale, Amazon employs a staggering 279,000 delivery drivers who are responsible for delivering a mind-boggling 20 million packages each day. These numbers illustrate the sheer magnitude of Amazon’s logistical operations and the impact that transitioning to electric vehicles can have on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With its rapidly expanding electric van fleet, Amazon is now operating one of the largest such fleets in the entire country. This move not only exemplifies Amazon’s commitment to sustainability but also has broader implications for the utility industry and the nation’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Supporting the Transition to Electric Vehicles

The utility industry is closely watching Amazon’s electrified transportation patterns, as it plays a crucial role in the electric grid. Understanding how and where electrified cars, buses, and trucks will integrate into the grid is essential. This information allows utilities to prepare for the changing landscape of energy demand as logistics operators and automakers shift away from gas-powered vehicles. According to Britta Gross, director of transportation for EPRI, an independent energy research and development institute, Amazon, as a leading logistics provider, can send vital signals to the entire utility industry, helping grid operators prepare for the transition to electric transportation.

The utility industry has traditionally focused on building electrification over the last century, often separately from transportation. Amazon’s proactive approach serves as a model for the broader transition to electric vehicles, breaking down the silos that have traditionally separated transportation and electric power. By collaborating and sharing insights early with electric companies, Amazon paves the way for a reliable and sustainable electric grid.

Amazon’s Ambitious Goals

Amazon is not slowing down; it has set ambitious goals to further expand its electric van fleet. The company aims to have 100,000 Rivian vans in operation by 2030, well ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement’s targets. This commitment aligns with Amazon’s Climate Pledge, which strives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. With 450 other companies also signing onto the Climate Pledge, Amazon’s commitment to transparency, partnerships, and infrastructure development is driving positive change in the business world.

Overcoming Challenge

Transitioning from zero to 10,000 electric vans was a significant undertaking for Amazon. It involved a steep learning curve in terms of vehicle design, deployment, and partnerships with utility companies. As the company’s director of global last-mile fleet, Tom Chempananical, explains, long-haul trucking electrification remains a challenge due to the large volume of goods they carry and the need for advanced battery technology.

Despite these challenges, Amazon is resolute in its commitment to achieving a completely zero-emissions fleet. While they may explore various solutions, the majority of their fleet is expected to be electric.

A Necessary Transformation

In the broader context of sustainability, Amazon’s commitment to electric delivery vehicles underscores the importance of scale and the need for transformational change. Achieving ambitious climate goals, such as the Paris Agreement’s targets, requires substantial efforts from major players like Amazon.

“In sustainability, we are very welcome at all the tables because the scale that we bring is so important,” says Kara Hurst, Amazon’s head of worldwide sustainability. Sustainability initiatives need to be large-scale and impactful to make a meaningful difference in combating climate change.

Amazon’s electrification of its delivery fleet serves as a significant step in the right direction, demonstrating the company’s dedication to a sustainable future.