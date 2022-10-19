Amazon Flex worker’s TikTok video sparks discussions about the side hustle

Imagine a situation where you are being paid a decent amount of money just to go home. We are not talking about any utopian situation here. This is an actual experience shared by an Amazon Flex worker on TikTok. The video has sparked discussions about the side hustle with users sharing similar experiences. The workers get to go home without much workload due to the lack of available routes during a scheduled delivery block. The video was posted by TikToker, Diana Dunham Nelson on the 14th of October. Read along to know more.

Getting Paid To Go Home?

The video posted by Diana Dunham Nelson shows a snap of the Amazon Flex Distribution Center. She works as a delivery driver to make some “extra money to pay off debt.” And from what has been shown in the video, it looks like that is going comfortably well. In the clip, Dunham-Nelson mentions that a large number of people means that there will be hardly any route available for her. At times, she gets paid the standard amount for even delivering just one package. Talk about ideal working situations.

“There’s so many people in here that I doubt there’s going to be a route for me to even do it, which is great because I get paid to go home for doing absolutely nothing,” Dunham-Nelson says. She ends the clip by showing her earnings in the app to prove that despite the lack of routes due to which she was not able to make any deliveries, she got paid a decent amount.

The video has garnered over 420,000 views as of Tuesday and several users shared their own experiences about working at Amazon Flex as a side hustle. They also attest to the fact that they too have been sent home at times due to the lack of routes. The major highlight of the side hustle is definitely the fact that they get paid despite the minimal deliveries.

“I remember the first time this happened to me. I was heartbroken because I had to pay something and went home just to discover I got paid!” a user said.

However, not everyone was equally lucky. Some users didn’t have it that smooth and had some bittersweet experiences to share.