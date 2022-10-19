Uber Will Now Show Targeted Ads Based on Where the Customers are Going

According to recent reports provided by the Wall Street Journal, Uber will now show targeted ads based on where their users are going. This decision made by the company comprises the privacy of people by getting access to their location and then providing them with ads. Uber is used by people who cannot drive a vehicle themselves or when they do not have any means to reach their destination. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

“Uber never misses an opportunity to push the boundaries on how extractive and exploitative a company is allowed to be,” Chris Gilliard, Just Tech Fellow at the Social Science Research Council, told Motherboard. “Using the granular details gleaned from people’s travels as fodder for advertising poses a threat to anyone who doesn’t want the intimate details of where they worship, who they date or what medical conditions they have being sold to the highest bidder. This news reaffirms that Uber is a surveillance company masquerading as a transportation company.”

In response to Motherboard questions, an Uber spokesperson said, “The information that Uber shares with such advertisers is limited to aggregated information or data necessary to assess the effectiveness of campaigns, e.g. the percentage of users who clicked on an ad, or the number of users who visit the retail locations of advertisers using our platform.”

Users can opt out of “certain disclosures” in the company’s Privacy Centre The spokesperson added the company is “fully committed to protecting the user and employee privacy and obeying applicable laws.” The company says it does not permit ad targeting based on specific medical keywords and said its advertising targeting policy “specifically prohibits targeting based on sensitive destinations or categories like medical centers, reproductive health centers, spiritual centers, and sexual orientation.”

