Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 – Apple devices on discounts 

If you’re among those who have been waiting for upgrading your tech including smartphone, earbuds, or even tablets to the latest new Apple devices including the AirPods, iPhones, and also iPads.

There are several Apple devices coming from under the radar of Rs. 60K in budget. For this sale, which is set on the occasion of Independence Day will be having massive discounts on products. The sale will be starting on the 6th of August. Here is the list of deals you can get on Apple devices.

Discounts on Apple devices for Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Here is the list of products especially Apple products where you will be getting to see major discounts for the sale.

Apple iPhone 12

Priced discounted to Rs. 52,990

Apple’s predecessor iPhone model including the iPhone 12 series which is powered by a powerful A14 Bionic SoC will be on sale giving extra discounts to its users. The smartphone comes with a bigger 6.1-inches display and also a flagship duo-camera setup supporting OIS and many such flagships feature too.

Apple iPhone 11

Price discounted to Rs. 49,900

Although the iPhone 11 is a little older model coming with a notch display, but still a powerful iPhone with many flagship features and is still usable for this year.

The smartphone sports a predecessor flagship chipset including the A13 Bionic SoC and also comes with a Water resistance coating too. Although compared to iPhone 12, this smartphone gets a drawback with featuring an LCD screen over an AMOLED screen which is called the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

Apple AirPods Pro

Priced discounted to Rs. 17,990

If you’re looking for flagship earbuds then you can keep your eyes on these new flagship earbuds by Apple. Apple AirPods Pro comes with great noise cancellation features alongside an active EQ too. The AirPods get the coverage of the water resistance coating too.

Apple AirTag

Priced discounted to Rs. 3,100

If you’re looking for an Apple product to help you track your lost items then you can have your eyes on this Apple AirTag which will be helping you to track your item, no matter where it is. The AirTag comes with the support for Siri and helps the users to track their lost items with the help of the Finy My application.

Apple iPad 10.2 inch 2021

Priced discounted to Rs. 27,900

Last year’s Apple iPad is also reportedly getting discounts for this sale. The flagship iPad comes with a previous predecessor’s flagship processor, A13 Bionic SoC, and also supports stereo effect speakers too.

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Priced discounted to Rs. 46,900

The mini version of the entire iPad series will also be getting discounts for this sale. Here the Mini iPad sports an 8.3-inch Retina screen and also comes with the latest A15 Bionic Soc too.

Apple Watch SE

Priced discounted to Rs. 31,600

If you’re looking for a great premium smartwatch then you can have a look at this SE variant of the entire Smartwatch series by Apple. The smartwatch comes with features like a sleep and heart monitoring system and also features a bigger Retina screen too.

Apple Watch Series 7

Priced discounted to Rs. 40,899

As of now, the Apple Watch Series 7 which is the flagship level smartwatch from Apple for now will also be getting great discounts for this sale. The GPS variant smartwatch comes with premium features like many workout modes, sleep tracking, and more.