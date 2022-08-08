Amazon Great Freedom Sale – Eye-catching Deals and offers

If you’re looking for a great upgrade this is the right time for you to grab a great offer for you. Unlike the Prime Day Sale, this sale will be open for both Prime as well as not Prime subscribed users too. For this sale, you’ll get a variety of discounts on many products the sale will be open for the coming four days and the offers and deals are accessible on the Amazon site as well application too.

The sale is set for the occasion of Rakshan Bandhan as well as Independence Day too. The sale has been scheduled to end on the 10th of August and will be live for the coming four days. If you’re looking for a great deal, then here is what we have got for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Sale – Here is offers you can grab

There are several products you can grab for this new sale. The products we are mentioning down include smartphones, laptops, and many such products you can have your eyes to buy. Do checkout to know more:

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop

Discount price set to Rs. 54,990 (You can get an additional price slash up to Rs. 1750 with SBI Card above the pricing)

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop then for this sale you can have a look at the latest new HP Victus series laptops. The laptop comes with the latest AMD processor, Ryzen 5 5600H, and is coupled with integrated graphics by AMD which is called the Radeon RX550M. Here you get a faster 8GB of RAM with a faster 512GB of internal SSD storage too.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Discount price set to Rs. 28,998 (You can get an additional price slash up to Rs. 1250 with SBI Card above the pricing)

OnePlus has also brought new offers for its users here. If you’re looking for an under Rs. 30K smartphone from OnePlus then you can have a look at the OnePlus Nord 2T.

The smartphone comes with a budget flagship processor by MediaTek which is the Dimensity 1300 SoC and also features a 6.43-inch bigger AMOLED screen which also features a faster 90Hz screen. On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main sensor and also a bigger battery pack with 4,500 in capacity and supports 80W of wired fast charging too.

iQoo Neo 6 5G

Discount price set to Rs. 28,999 (You can get an additional price slash up to Rs. 2250 with SBI Card and Rs. 1000 Amazon Coupon above the pricing)

Another smartphone that is availed for under Rs.30k radar is the all-new iQoo Neo 6 5G smartphone. The smartphone comes with a flagship level Snapdragon 8710 5G Soc which is equipped with 7NM processing.

The smartphone sports a bigger screen supporting 120Hz of faster refresh rate and the display here is E4 AMOLED Screen too. On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a main 64MP camera sensor and also features a bigger 4700 mAh battery which also supports 80W of faster charging too.

Redmi 32-inch Smart TV

Discount price set to Rs. 28,999 (You can get an additional price slash up to Rs. 1500 with SBI Card above the pricing)

Amazon also provides discounts on Smart TVs. Here you will be getting Redmi’s 32-inch TV which will be the HD-ready TV coming for the price tag of Rs. 12,999. The TV will be coming with the latest Android 11 out of the box and also 20W stereo speakers too.