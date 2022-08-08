Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 is Live – Best deals you can get on smartphones 

On the occasion of Independence day, Amazon has set its new sale called the Amazon Great Freedom Sale for this year. There are many such products which will be going on discount for this sale. However, one of the major takeaways from the sale will be the discounts provided on smartphones. Here is everything we have for you:

Deals on Smartphones for Amazon Great Freedom Sale

However, there are many such offers provided to a range of smartphones this also include direct price slash to Amazon coupon and also applicable Bank offers over the smartphone pricing. If you want to know more about the smartphone deals, do checkout:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Discount Price set to Rs. 18,999 (Additional Bank offers applicable)

OnePlus has brought its budget-friendly smartphone lineup on sale for this sale. Here you will get to see the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which will be coming for straight pricing of Rs. 18,999 after applying an Rs. 1,000 Amazon discount on the smartphone.

Above this pricing, the smartphone will also get be getting a price discount of Rs. 750 and with EMI transactions, the price will be slashed by Rs. 1,250 with SBI Cards.

The smartphone features a high-quality 6.59inches LCD screen which comes with the support for a 120Hz of faster refresh rate, and on the power side, the smartphone gets its power from a popular 5G chipset, which is the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

On the camera side, the smartphone will sport a 64MP main sensor alongside a depth and macro lens of 2MP each. The phone also packs a bigger 5,000-capacity battery and supports 33W faster wired charging too.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Discount Price set to Rs. 14,999 (Additional Bank offers applicable)

If you’re looking for a great smartphone under the 15K radar then you can have a look at this new product by Redmi. The Note 11T 5G which is usually priced at Rs. 16,999 gets a discount of Rs. 2,000 for this sale and after this offer, the price goes down to Rs. 14,999.

Adding more to this, users can also get an extra price slash by Rs. 750 and for EMI Transaction, you can get the price discount of Rs. 1,250 over the discounted pricing.

The smartphone comes with a powerful chipset by MediaTek which is Deminsity 810 and is manufactured under the 6NM process too. The phone will be sporting a bigger 6.6-inch screen with the support for FHD+ resolution and also a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate too.

On the camera and battery side, the smartphone will feature a 50MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and on the battery side, the smartphone will sport a bigger 5,000 capacity battery with the support for 33W Pro fast wired charging too.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Discount Price set to Rs. 24,999 (Additional Bank offers applicable)

If you’re considering adding up a little extra budget to get a smartphone then you can have your eyes on this new smartphone. Xiaomi 11 Lite which usually sports pricing of Rs. 26,999 gets a price slash by Rs. 2,000 which makes its pricing go down by Rs. 24,999.

However, as an additional bank offer, over the discounted pricing the smartphone will be getting an extra Rs. 5,000 price slash on all bank cards which brings the price down to Rs. 19,999.

On the specification side, the smartphone comes with a faster 778G chipset from Qualcomm, which is a 5G SoC. On the display side, the phone comes with a 6.55inch screen which comes with many features including the support for a 90Hz faster refresh rate, 10-bit FHD+ OLED dot screen, and also Dolby Vision. On the camera, here you will be getting a 64MP main camera sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.