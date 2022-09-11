Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Deals on Smart TVs

Amazon India has finally announced its new set of deals and discounts for its new Amazon Great India Festival Sale for this year. There are different ranges of products that will be sold at discounted pricing. The range of products includes electronics to fashion and Kitchen appliances too.

However, here we will be adding more details about the list of products especially Smart TVs which will be getting huge discounts for this sale, so if you are looking for a smart Tv upgrade or maybe planning to get a new smart Tv then this is a great time for you to go with.

So, here we have added all the list of smart TVs which will go on discount for this sale. However, over this smart Tv, you can avail of an additional discount on applicable bank cards too. Let’s now have a look at the discounts for Smart Tvs for this sale.

Smart TV discounts on Amazon Great India Festival Sale

It’s been quite clear that we will get to see Amazon India coming up with more discounts on the pricing of a new range of Smart TVs for this sale. Let’s have a detailed look at the discounts you will find for this sale:

Acer Frameless Series

If you are looking for affordable yet premium featured smart TVs then here we have got the offer coming up for the latest new smart TVs by Acer.

Here is the Acer’s 43-inch Frameless series which will be sold for the final price of Rs. 22,499 on Amazon. This product comes for the actual pricing of Rs. 25,999.

Talking about the specification side, one of the main features this TV brings is that 4K Ultra HD resolution for such budget-friendly pricing. And the display comes with the support for 178 degrees of wide view experience too.

On the port side, you will get to see 3 total HDMI ports out of which the first HDMI port gets the support for ARC which will help in connecting with personal computers too. There are two sets of USB Ports as well.

On the sound side, you will get to see this TV featuring a 30W powerful speaker which is again tuned with an embedded Soundbar. On the audio side, this TV also gets the support for Dolby Audio which is usually found in expensive Smart TVs.

Mi-40-inch Horizon Smart Tv 4A

If you have a budget below Rs. 20,000 then you can have your eyes on this new Mi 40-inch Horizon Full HD TV 4A which will be sold for a discounted price of Rs. 19,999.

On the specification side, we will get to see this TV supporting a peak resolution of FULL HD and has the support for 178 Degree Wide angle view too. Here again on the port side, you will see 3 HDMI ports with a set of duo USB ports and a 3.5MM jack too. On the sound side, you will get to see it splitting out audio for about 20 Watt, and also the speaker will support Stereo sound with the help of DTS–HD support.