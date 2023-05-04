Amazon Great India Summer Sale – Discounts on Apple iPhone 14

It’s that time of year again and Amazon India, the country’s largest e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its annual summer sale – the Amazon Great India Summer Sale. As always, this sale is expected to offer some incredible discounts and deals on a range of products, from smartphones and electronics to home appliances. And it’s not just Amazon that’s getting in on the action – its biggest competitor, Flipkart, has also announced its own sale, called the Big Saving Days Sale. So, if you’re looking to score some great deals, now is the perfect time to do so. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at the discounts and deals that will be available on Apple products during the Amazon Great India Summer Sale. Specifically, we’ll be focusing on the latest Apple products, including the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones, as well as the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Get Them While They’re Hot

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the Apple iPhone 14 series is definitely worth considering. These devices were launched last year to much fanfare, and they’re still some of the best smartphones on the market today.

Normally, the iPhone 14 series comes with a hefty price tag – the 128GB variant was launched at a premium price of Rs. 79,900. However, during the Amazon Great India Summer Sale, you’ll be able to snag one of these phones for just Rs. 66,900. That’s a massive discount!

But that’s not all – if you’re looking for an even bigger display, you can opt for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This phone was launched at a premium price of Rs. 89,900, but during the sale, you’ll be able to get it for just Rs. 75,900. That’s a discount of over Rs. 14,000!

ICIC Bank Offers and Exchange Offers

In addition to these amazing discounts, Amazon is also offering additional deals and offers to sweeten the deal. For example, if you have an ICIC Bank credit or debit card, you’ll be able to get an extra discount of 10% on your purchase. That’s a great way to save even more money.

Amazon is also offering exchange offers, which means you can trade in your old smartphone for a discount on your new Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Depending on the brand and condition of your old phone, you could save up to Rs. 19,950. That’s a significant amount of money that could be put toward other purchases during the sale.

Other Apple Products on Sale

While the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are certainly the stars of the show, there are also some great deals to be had on other Apple products during the Amazon Great India Summer Sale. For example, the Apple Watch will be available at a discount, as will the popular Apple AirPods. If you’ve been thinking about getting your hands on one of these products, now is definitely the time to do so. With so many incredible deals and discounts available, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye.

Conclusion

Overall, the Amazon Great India Summer Sale is shaping up to be one of the biggest sales events of the year. With so many incredible discounts and deals available, it’s the perfect time to snag some great bargains on a range of products – including the latest Apple products. So, if you’ve been thinking about getting a new smartphone or other Apple product, be sure to check out the Amazon Great India Summer Sale. With so many amazing deals and discounts available, you’re sure to find something you love at a price you can afford. So, are you looking forward to upgrading to a new iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

