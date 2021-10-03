Amazon Great Indian Festival : Best smartphones under ₹40,000

Top smartphome deals under 40k

Any iPhone bargain attracts attention, and when you discover that the iPhone 11 is available at a special discounted price, you can expect a lot of it. The iPhone 11 is available for around Rs 40,000 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, when it normally sells for roughly Rs 50,900. Getting a Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone makes it worthwhile to purchase.

The iPhone 11 is still one of the most popular iPhones, thanks to its strong A13 Bionic processor, Liquid Retina display, twin back cameras, and other features. If you’re looking for a more affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 32,999.

Samsung has released the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which offers high-end features at a reduced price. And with the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price becomes even more enticing, especially because it is now available in the nation for well under Rs 35,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 50,999, however with the flat discount and bank offer, the ultimate price for you is Rs 33,999. At this price, you’ll receive a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, IP68 dust and water resistance for further durability, and superb 12MP rear triple cameras. It’s being billed as the year’s biggest deal, and we couldn’t agree more.

The OnePlus 9 series is the company’s most recent premium flagship product to hit the market. If you’ve been putting off buying it because of the high price, Amazon now has the greatest value on both variants.

The OnePlus 9 5G was originally priced at Rs 49,999, but thanks to the Great Indian Festival, you can get it for Rs 39,999 after bank discounts and vouchers. You get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a back 48MP triple camera array co-developed by Hasselblad, a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and more for that price. Similarly, the OnePlus 9 Pro normally costs Rs 64,999, but with the deal, you can purchase it for just Rs 57,999. So, what do you have to lose?

The OnePlus Nord 2 was released a few months ago, and you can already receive a discount on it thanks to the Great Indian Festival sale. In India, the Nord 2 starts at Rs 29,999, but you can purchase the device for Rs 28,499 this week. It’s also worth noting that purchasing the 12GB RAM variant would save you an extra Rs 1,000 thanks to special offers. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset powers the OnePlus Nord 2, which has a 50MP primary rear camera and supports 65W fast charging.

This week, the iQOO 7 will be on display at the Great Indian Festival, and this is your best chance to get the 5G phone with 66W rapid charging capability for much under Rs 28,000. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G 5G CPU, a 44MP OIS camera, 66W rapid charging, expandable RAM, and a high-resolution 120Hz display. The regular price of the iQOO 7 is Rs 31,990, but this week you may save up to Rs 5,000, bringing the final price down to Rs 26,990.