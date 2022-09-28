Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – Bestselling Smart Television till now

It’s sale time and has a lot of products that are going on sale for discounted pricing. As we have mentioned in the title, here we will be covering all the details you should be knowing about the bestselling Smart Televisions available for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

There are many ranges of smart TVs available on the Amazon India platform and these many smart TVs are been launched by several popular Smart Tv makers including Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and even Sony and LG too. Let’s have a deep look at all the smart TVs being sold.

Bestselling Smart Tvs for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

So, if you are looking for a new upgrade to a new latest Smart TV or even looking to buy your first ever new Smart Tv then for this sale, you can definitely have a look at the range of popular and bestselling Smart Tvs for this sale:

Redmi 32-inch Android Smart TV for Rs. 10,999

Starting with a comparatively smaller form factor TV by Redmi which is a 32-inch Smart TV. This TV has already been among the popular most selling Smart TVs in the budget-friendly TV category.

The Smart Tv comes with a peak resolution support for 720P but still comes with a variety of the latest features including the support for Bluetooth 5.0, and 20W powerful speakers with the support of Stereo Sound via Dolby Audio support. On the software, it’s among the budget-friendly TVs coming with the latest Android 11 out of the box.

OnePlus 43-inch UHD Smart TV for Rs. 26,999

If you are having an under Rs. 30,000 budget then you have a look at this new OnePlus 43-inch TV. This is among the popular 43-inch Smart TVs by OnePlus which comes with the support for UHD resolution and supports Blu-Ray quality pictures out of the box too. On the display side, the TV comes with the support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG too. Inside the TV, you also get an embedded Gamma Engine with MEMC chipset for better picture quality.

Talking about the audio side, this TV splits out total audio of 24W with the support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding too. As this TV is a OnePlus TV, there are several OnePlus integrated features which include OnePlus connect and many other OnePlus-related services to build an entire OnePlus ecosystem.

Mi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV for Rs. 44,490

If you can add up a little more extra budget to get a new smart Tv then maybe you can have a look at this new Mi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV where you get a bigger 55-inch screen coming with the support for 4K Ultra HD resolution and then also a QLED Panel.

The Smart TV comes with a few latest features including Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, DTS-HD, and Dolby Atmos. The TV also splits out a total audio output of 40W and also comes with a special Kids integration mod. You can know more details about TV on the Amazon Indian platform.