The year 2024 has started, and after wishing everyone a new year, it’s the right time for you to grab the latest offers and discounts on technology gadgets with Republic Day coming up. As India is celebrating its induction into Conciliation in India, we have an e-commerce-based giant, Amazon, who has announced discounts for products on this occasion with their Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade a new piece of tech for this sale, then here we have got you covered with a glimpse into the deals and discounts you can avail for this sale. Do checkout to know more:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 – Sneak Peak Into the Deals and Discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is finally here, and just like every season sale, for this sale, we can also expect the best deals and discounts to emerge officially.

The e-commerce giant is said to spotlight the best discounts and deals on the best range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products, and other consumer electronics, for this Republic Day Sale.

Over and above this discount, you can also avail of an additional price by opting for a different price with the help of an eligible bank card. Let’s take a look at the deals and discounts you get for this year’s sale.

Discounts on Smartphones

If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone for this sale, then going with this Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is the right choice.

In the smartphone category, you can avail discounts of up to 40% price slash on smartphones, from budget-friendly smartphones to flagship premium phones; you get discounts on all the phones you want.

The best part here is that the consumers who are looking to upgrade to a new 5G phone from their older lagging 4G phone, then for this sale, do get an option to upgrade to a further 5G phone where the pricing will be starting from Rs. 9,999, and the price goes all the way up to Rs. 50,000.

Discounts on other Tech Products

If you are looking to upgrade to another new product, be it smartwatches or even laptops, then for this Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024, you do get an option to avail the best discounts for this sale.

Talking about the discounts you get for this sale, here you will avail yourself up to a whopping 75% on appliances, including Smart TVs and other appliances, and up to 65% off on other tech products for this sale.

Bank offers for Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024

Over and above this discount, you also get a chance to avail of additional price slash with the help of bank discounts.

To note, for this Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024, you can avail of an additional price slash using the SBI Bank Cards. Amazon offers an additional price slash of 10% via Credit and EMI transactions.

If you don’t use an SBI Card, don’t worry; you still have a chance to avail yourself of an additional discount with the help of an exchange offer where now Amazon is offering a different price slash and has increased the Exchange offer value exclusively during this sale.

Conclusion

That was all about the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024. Are you looking forward to this sale? If yes, stay tuned with us on TechStory, as we will cover the latest updates and give you a sneak peek into the best deals and discounts during the sale. From smartphones to laptops, we will cover all the deals you need.