The well-known action RPG Genshin Impact, created by miHoYo, never fails to enthral gamers with its vast universe and challenging puzzles. One such mystery is the fortress of Meropide, a mysterious place veiled in secrecy and defended by enormous obstacles. This article provides a thorough walkthrough for accessing the Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact.

Opening the Mission: A Covered Invitation

In order to travel to Meropide, players must first complete the related mission. Look for hints or invitations that are concealed throughout Teyvat. These hints could be found in notes, conversations with non-player characters, or enigmatic map markers. It’s time to begin discovering Meropide’s mysteries once the adventure is underway.

Getting Around the Maze-Laden Exterior

When players arrive in the stronghold, they will face a number of obstacles and riddles outside. These puzzles could have you deciphering riddles, turning switches, or working with elemental mechanics. To get beyond these barriers, pay close attention to your surroundings and make use of your party members’ elemental talents. Completing the outer problems is essential to entering the inner chambers of the fortress.

The residents of Fontaine claimed that the Fortress of Meropide was the worst site in the city prior to the Genshin Impact missions, but players still have to go there. It appears that Fontaine’s legal system makes it simpler to commit crimes than it does to remain above the surface. However, proceed with caution as this prison is a stronghold located at the base of the Liffey region, making entry difficult. You had better be ready for everything this prison has in store for you, Paimon, and the Traveller if you’re terrified of water or the dark.

Mastery of Elements: Using the Power Inside

Players must become proficient in the nuances of elemental combinations to overcome Meropide’s distinctive elemental obstacles. Be ready to use a multi-ethnic group of characters that specialise in certain aspects. To get past the elemental trials that stand watch at the fortress’s gate, characters must work together and complement one another. Try out different elemental combinations to find the ones that work best.

Genshin Impact: How To Get Into The Fortress of Meropide

The Achon Quest, Chapter 4, Act 3: To the Stars Shining in the Depths, offers the simplest route to enter The Fortress of Meropide. This mission will lead you straight to the undersea detention facility. Here’s a detailed explanation of what to do:

Paimon recommends taking a nap at the Court of Fontaine’s Spina di Rosula base.

Neuvillette wants to talk to you at Palais Mermonia, an NPC will inform you in a few days.

Neuvillette will beg for your assistance at Palais Mermonia in order to locate Childe in The Fortress of Meropide. Whether or not you accept is up to you.

You will have to wait a few days in the game if you accept the quest. Paimon and the Traveller are charged by Neuvillete in the interim for false charges.

Next, you’ll need to head over to Café Lutece so you may talk to Charlotte about Wriothesley.

After that, Neuvillette will go with you to The Fortress of Meropide’s entrance. Opera Epiclese is behind the entryway.

Taking on Elite Guardians: A Conflict of Technique and Strategy

Players will come across exceptional guardians that pose tough difficulties as they go more into Meropide. Different elemental affinities and attack patterns may be possessed by each guardian. Players need to adjust their tactics, tactically swap characters, and take advantage of elemental weaknesses in order to win these encounters. Having strong weapons and relics at the players’ disposal is crucial to surviving these difficult fights.

Opening Interior Chambers: Meropide’s Heart

After completing elemental tasks, eliminating elite guardians, and solving the outside puzzles, players will eventually be able to enter Meropide’s inner chambers. The real fortress secrets are disclosed here. Investigate the deepest chambers, resolve the last mysteries, and discover the legend concealed in Meropide’s core.

Sneak into The Prison

Still a few tasks behind Act 3 in Fontaine’s missions? You can bypass the narrative and sneak into the prison. Simply adhere to these steps:

To reach the Statue of the Seven in the Liffey Region, teleport.

Dive in and begin swimming westward as soon as you can.

Take caution not to get trapped in the lights near the lighthouse as you swim to the bottom, where a cave awaits you.

Swim to the end of the cave after entering. NPC Fortress Meropide Guard is where you will locate them, and they will lead you to the jail entrance.

Benefits and Encounters: The Results of Success

Players can discover priceless finds, unique artefacts, and possibly even hints to upcoming missions within the fortress. For adventurers in Teyvat, conquering Meropide is an unforgettable and satisfying experience because the benefits are well worth the effort.

In conclusion, Genshin Impact’s complex puzzles and demanding tasks are exemplified by the Fortress of Meropide. Through the completion of the quest, overcoming external puzzles, conquering elemental obstacles, facing elite guardians, and ultimately opening the inner rooms, players can discover the mysteries hidden within this enigmatic stronghold. Your Genshin Impact experience will surely be enhanced if you go out on this adventure with a party that is well-prepared for the prizes and discoveries that lie ahead in Meropide.