Amazon Has Started Cost Cutting Review , Unprofitable Business Units Under Scanner

According to recent reports, Amazon has started cross-cutting reviews with the company’s unprofitable business units being brought under the scanner. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the review

The cross-cutting review is headed by Andy Jassy. He will be looking into the sub-entities that are not profitable as per the reports provided by the Wall Street Journal. As for the people who are working in these entities, the company has told them to find new jobs within the company because their teams were being suspended. “We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post. This news has come right after the company announced its hiring freeze. With the economic meltdown, companies are having a hard time managing their revenue which is why companies like Meta and Twitter also had to lay off their employees to cut down on losses.

