New Twitter to follow truth, Elon to remove fake accounts

The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, on Wednesday told the advertisers that he is focusing on removing fake accounts from the platform and searching for the truth. This decision came after many brands and agencies started to back away from the platform increasingly.

Many major brands and advertisers such as General Motors, General Mills, etc have set back their ads on Twitter after learning how Elon Musk is working as the new CEO of the company.

Not just brands or celebrities, but coalition groups of civil rights have also raised concerns about Twitter’s advertisers. The group demanded that they should suspend ads globally after realizing how Elon cut off half of the staff from the company which he claimed was “a massive drop in revenue”.

“People should look back on Twitter and consider it to be a good thing in the world,” Musk said in a “town hall” public discussion, saying he was gearing toward stopping fake accounts on the platform. “If an account is engaged in trickery, we will suspend it,” he said, adding that Twitter aimed to be truthful, interesting, and entertaining.

As Musk moved over quickly to become the CEO of the company, many changes have been made in the Twitter app, many leading to confusion and chaos. Although Musk said in a tweet that “the bird is free”, many claim that it looks like it is more in a cage now. Musk even said in a tweet on Wednesday that he “killed” a new “official” label for Twitter accounts, on the exact day that it started rolling out.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” he tweeted. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Musk backtracked on the official title just a day after a product executive at the social media organization declared it, leading to confusion about the disparity between the label and Twitter’s current blue check mark that indicates verified accounts.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last month after a series of judicial proceedings and prosecutions. After acquiring, he first terminated the top executives of the company including the previous CEO who filed a case against Elon.

He went on making change after change. Half of the employees of the company were asked to resign and new employees were added who were from Elon’s other companies like Tesla and SpaceX. The situation became worse when Elon made the employees overwork without any holiday which targeted their labor rights.

Elon wanted the company to be an open space for all. To accomplish that, he started to charge $8 for verification of the accounts. This will increase the number of real users.