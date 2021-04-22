Amazon Launches Tech-Powered Hair Salon in London

Amazon is all set to add a technological twist to the hairdressing experience. By reinventing the hairdressing experience using modern technology, the e-commerce giant aims to provide the customers with the best experience coupled with the very best of augmented reality.

The Twist

Brushfield Street in London is where the new salon is set up. The salon will be managed and run by Elene Lavagni who is also the owner of Neville Hair & Beauty.

The salon will build a ground where the company can nurture a close relationship with the customers by offering them the very best of technology. Amazon expects this new venture to open a door that will help them to build a bridge that will better connect them to the customers, helping them to collaborate effectively and also to test new technologies and innovations.

Real-time hair color visualization powered by augmented reality is one of the technologies that Amazon will be testing. The technology will be a real blessing to customers offering them a wide spectrum of choices they can choose from, according to their preference and taste. A tablet will be attached to a mirror and the customers will be able to try out the different colors virtually before choosing one. In short, it will give a preview of how the color will look post-application.

In addition to this, some of the best professional haircare products will be showcased by the salon, with a QR code attached to each one that will help the customers learn more about the products and if interested they can buy the product with just one click.

According to Elena Lavagni,

“I am delighted to be a part of this project- the salon combines classic hairdressing services with technology to deliver a completely unique experience to clients. Our creative team of stylists, whose flair for hair is as intrinsic as their love for technology, will put the client at the heart of everything they do. I feel proud to use our 40 years’ experience in the industry to help bring this salon to life.

In the initial stage, the hair salon will be accessible exclusively to Amazon employees. The coming weeks will see the bookings being open for the general public.