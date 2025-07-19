Uber is taking a major leap into the future of transportation. The ride-hailing giant just announced a massive new partnership with electric carmaker Lucid Motors and autonomous driving startup Nuro to roll out 20,000 robotaxis over the next six years.

This isn’t a small pilot test. Uber is putting $300 million into Lucid and working closely with Nuro to develop a fleet of fully driverless electric vehicles designed specifically for Uber rides. The goal? To make catching a self-driving ride as easy and safe as booking a regular Uber.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nuro and Lucid on this new robotaxi program,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, adding that the mission is to “bring the magic of autonomous driving to more people across the world.”

First Stop: A Big U.S. City in 2026

The robotaxis are expected to start picking up real passengers in a major U.S. city by next year, though the exact location hasn’t been named yet. Testing has already begun at Nuro’s closed-course facility in Las Vegas.

Nuro will handle the self-driving technology, specifically a Level 4 autonomy system, meaning no human driver will be needed under most traffic and weather conditions. Meanwhile, Lucid will manufacture the vehicles, using its upcoming Gravity SUV as the foundation.

A New Chapter for Lucid

For Lucid, this deal is about much more than just making cars. It’s a chance to break into a whole new market: driverless fleets. The company is well known for its luxury EVs, but now it’s aiming to become a major player in robotaxi technology.

“This opens up a completely new market for us,” said Marc Winterhoff, Lucid’s interim CEO. “We’ve been chosen because of our EV technology leadership—and we’re excited to build something that helps shape the future.”

Lucid’s stock surged 36% on the news, showing investors are excited about where the company is headed.

What Makes Nuro Special

Nuro may not be a household name yet, but it’s backed by some heavyweights Google’s parent company Alphabetand SoftBank, among others. It has spent years perfecting its self-driving tech, primarily for deliveries. Now, it’s bringing that same know-how to passenger vehicles.

“This isn’t just about tech,” Nuro said in a statement. “This is about building a robotaxi program that actually works commercially, safely, and at scale.”

The Bigger Picture: Autonomous Race Heats Up

This new partnership adds even more fuel to the rapidly growing autonomous vehicle space. Uber already has a separate collaboration with Waymo, and Tesla is testing its own robotaxi fleet in Austin, though its tech still requires human supervision.

For Uber, this deal could be a game-changer. Robotaxis mean no driver salaries, no breaks, and 24/7 availability, potentially lowering costs and increasing availability for riders.

The Bottom Line

What does this mean for you? Sooner than you think, ordering an Uber might mean stepping into a sleek electric vehicle with no driver, no steering wheel, and no emissions. It’s clean, quiet, and fully autonomous, and it’s coming to a city near you.

With Lucid’s cutting-edge EVs, Nuro’s self-driving tech, and Uber’s massive rider base, this partnership could transform the way we get around.