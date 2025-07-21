Amazon, the US-based e-commerce and tech behemoth, is reportedly bracing for another significant round of layoffs by the end of 2025. This time, the restructuring could affect up to 10% of its workforce and 25% of principal-level (L7) roles, primarily within its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The sweeping changes follow CEO Andy Jassy’s recent statements regarding artificial intelligence (AI) fundamentally transforming job roles within the company.

According to insider sources and a report circulating across tech circles, Amazon is preparing to execute another wave of job cuts by late 2025. While layoffs have become a recurring theme across Big Tech in recent years, the scale and strategic focus of these cuts suggest a deeper recalibration of Amazon’s workforce model.

Earlier this week, hundreds of AWS employees were laid off, especially within the training and certification units, indicating targeted downsizing within technical and educational departments. Analyst Amanda Goodall, known on X (formerly Twitter) as @thejobchick, predicted that this is only the beginning, with broader layoffs to come before year’s end.

Why Principal-Level Roles Are in the Firing Line

One of the more eye-catching aspects of the current wave of layoffs is the reported 25% cut to L7 principal-level positions. These senior roles typically command high compensation and are pivotal in technical leadership and strategic planning. The decision to target these roles, analysts say, reflects Amazon’s intent to flatten management hierarchies and streamline costs amid increasing internal and external pressures.

Amazon appears to be prioritizing a leaner leadership structure, reducing layers of oversight in favor of quicker decision-making. As the cloud and AI landscape becomes more competitive, maintaining agile teams that can pivot quickly is likely a driving factor behind this strategic reorientation.

AI as Both Disruptor and Strategy Driver

At the core of Amazon’s restructuring is its aggressive push toward AI integration. CEO Andy Jassy made it clear in internal memos and public remarks that AI is reshaping the workforce. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy wrote, acknowledging the double-edged nature of automation.

Amazon has been expanding its use of AI agents and tools, not only for customer service and data analytics but also in operational workflows, from logistics to training. These AI tools are increasingly replacing manual or redundant tasks, reducing the need for human input in areas where automation can achieve similar or better results.

While Amazon has denied that AI is taking over the company, the timing of the layoffs and the focus on high-cost human resources suggest that AI is playing a critical role in reshaping Amazon’s workforce strategy.

Impact Across Multiple Divisions

While AWS bears the brunt of this current wave of layoffs, the impact is not limited to the cloud division. Other departments affected include:

Devices and Services Division

Books Business

Wondery Podcast Group

These layoffs highlight the broad scope of Amazon’s restructuring, which extends beyond just technical roles to include content creation, publishing, and media ventures. Employees across these departments reportedly received termination notices via email on July 17, with system access revoked immediately afterward.

This sudden and sweeping deactivation reflects the efficiency-focused culture Amazon is known for, even when handling sensitive issues like mass layoffs.

Performance Management and Attrition

Internal sources also point to the increased use of Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) and Reduction in Force (RIF) strategies as precursors to formal layoffs. These tools have historically been used at Amazon to quietly manage out underperforming employees without needing mass public layoffs. However, their growing use in tandem with broader layoffs signals a more aggressive headcount management approach than in previous years.

Attrition, driven by both internal policies and external market conditions, is reportedly being monitored as a strategic lever to manage workforce numbers without triggering formal layoffs in all cases.

The developments at Amazon raise urgent questions about the future of work in AI-dominated environments. As AI tools become more capable and cost-effective, companies like Amazon are re-evaluating the value of human labor, particularly in mid- to senior-level roles where compensation and organizational overhead are highest.

While AI will create new categories of employment such as prompt engineering, AI training, and ethical auditing, it will also eliminate many roles that are no longer economically justifiable in a hyper-optimized, algorithm-driven enterprise.

Amazon’s Response and Outlook

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said:

“We’ve made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS. These decisions are necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimise resources to deliver innovation for our customers.”

The company maintains that while layoffs are part of an internal rebalancing, it remains committed to hiring in high-growth areas, especially those aligned with AI and cloud innovation.

Despite the internal shake-ups, AWS still posted $29.3 billion in quarterly revenue, reflecting a 17% increase in sales. This dual narrative, growth on one end and layoffs on the other highlights the company’s shifting priorities: scaling innovation while trimming inefficiencies.

Amazon’s rumored 2025 layoffs reflect a broader transformation happening across the tech world. Driven by AI, cost pressures, and changing business models, these changes are forcing even giants like Amazon to redefine workforce structures and reassess human capital.

As Amazon navigates this new terrain under Andy Jassy’s leadership, the company must balance innovation with responsibility ensuring that while it embraces automation, it also supports employees through this disruptive transition. The coming months will reveal whether this recalibration strengthens Amazon’s long-term position or fuels deeper instability within its vast global workforce.