Apple is gearing up for a modest but meaningful upgrade to its flagship tablet line. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro models are set to introduce dual front-facing cameras, a first for Apple’s tablet family. This move is poised to enhance both usability and flexibility for video calling and photography, building on a device that’s already considered a productivity and multimedia powerhouse.

Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter that the next iPad Pro will feature two front-facing cameras: one optimized for portrait orientation and the other for landscape. This upgrade targets a long-standing usability issue orientation confusion. While current iPad Pro users can rotate their device thanks to Face ID’s ability to work in any position, the camera’s fixed location often leads to awkward angles during video calls.

The dual-camera setup aims to eliminate that problem. Whether you’re using the iPad Pro vertically to take selfies or horizontally during a Zoom meeting, you’ll always have a camera facing the right direction. It’s a small but impactful change that reflects Apple’s growing focus on enhancing the iPad’s role as a hybrid between a laptop and a media consumption device.

Building on an Already Refined Design

This year’s iPad Pro update is expected to be incremental, following a major overhaul in 2024. Last year’s models introduced OLED displays and an ultra-thin chassis, making them some of the most technically advanced tablets ever built. The current generation, powered by the M4 chip, delivered substantial improvements in graphics performance, power efficiency, and multitasking.

The upcoming models will reportedly feature the M5 chip, continuing Apple’s trend of integrating its latest custom silicon into the iPad line. While performance bumps are expected, the focus this time appears to be more on refining the user experience rather than reinventing the hardware.

M5 Chip: Continued Silicon Evolution

The Apple M5 chip is still under wraps, but its integration into the new iPad Pro hints at another leap in computational power and AI capabilities. Apple’s M-series chips have continually raised the bar for what tablets can do, bringing desktop-level performance to devices that remain thin, lightweight, and portable.

Given the M5’s anticipated improvements, users can expect faster rendering, better battery life, and enhanced support for machine learning and AI-driven tasks, an area Apple is heavily investing in, especially with iPadOS likely gaining more pro-level features in upcoming software updates.

When Will the New iPad Pro Launch?

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, mass production of the M5-equipped iPad Pro models is scheduled for the second half of 2025. With the M4 models launched in May 2024, and Apple typically following an 18-month update cycle for the iPad Pro line, the new models are expected to debut in September or October 2025.

This timeline aligns well with Apple’s usual fall product announcements, which traditionally focus on new iPhones, iPads, and Macs ahead of the holiday season.

So far, the confirmed updates are the M5 chip and dual front-facing cameras, but other refinements could be on the table. Given Apple’s attention to detail, we might see:

Software features optimized for dual-camera functionality, possibly in iPadOS 19.

Improved Center Stage, Apple’s AI-based feature that keeps you centered during video calls.

Better Pro apps integration, such as more robust support for Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro on iPadOS.

Minor hardware tweaks, like an enhanced battery or a redesigned Smart Connector.

However, don’t expect a major design overhaul last year’s slimming and OLED transition were the big hardware shifts. This refresh seems focused on refinement and subtle, user-centric improvements.

In the era of hybrid work and digital collaboration, the iPad Pro’s role as a communication device has grown. The addition of dual front-facing cameras isn’t just a hardware gimmick, it’s a quality-of-life improvement that acknowledges how people actually use the device.

For professionals, it removes the hassle of rotating the tablet during presentations or calls. For content creators and educators, it allows for seamless switching between orientations without sacrificing camera quality or angle. It’s a change that reflects Apple’s continued focus on the intersection of form and function.

The next-generation iPad Pro might not boast revolutionary changes, but the dual front-facing camera system and M5 chip mark a careful evolution of a product that’s already near the top of its category. With powerful internals, a sleek design, and now better camera usability, the iPad Pro continues to blur the line between tablet and laptop.

As the fall 2025 release approaches, all eyes will be on Apple to see how it packages these updates and whether they’ll be enough to convince existing users to upgrade. For now, it looks like Apple is playing the long game, steadily making the iPad Pro not just better, but smarter.