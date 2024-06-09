Exciting news for all you PlayStation fans out there: Sony PlayStation 5 consoles are currently available and they are even cheaper by £40. You can find this sweet deal almost everywhere, including the PlayStation Store and Currys, AO. that includes Next, John Lewis, Argos, and many more. But wait, Amazon has decided to one up the game and offer double of the discount. Yes, you heard it here, folks! They’re currently giving an additional £40 off, making them the winner in the latest PS5 console deal. However, there is a small hitch. Intrigued? Let’s dive in.

The Amazon Prime Perk

Here’s the scoop: This mouth-watering offer is available only for Amazon Prime customers. If you are a Prime member, you get this extra cut which brings the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition down from £479. From £999 to as low as £399. 99. That’s quite a saving and ideal for those who would like to cut their spending by a few pounds. This is just like discovering a treasure map in your most beloved computer game!

The Specifics

Okay, but what’s up with the Disc Edition? This version of the PS5 is equipped with an optical drive to enable one to play physical games and Blu-ray discs. It’s ideal for those who give preference to a game disc and the process of constructing a tangible library. The Digital Edition that omits the disc drive for all-digital download also benefits from a £40 discount across all the leading UK retailers. However, it is not eligible for an additional £40 discount from Amazon Prime.

How to Get the Deal

Well, if you are not a Prime member to begin with, stress no more! Amazon provides its users with a 30 day free trial of the Prime service. Just sign up, get the PS5 at a cheaper price and you can cancel the membership once you’ve gotten your console. It’s like getting a free ride to an amusement park where you get to enjoy the ride in the PS5 roller coaster at a cheaper price.

What’s New with the Slim Model?

If the idea of toting around a large console makes you nervous, don’t fret. The sale involves the new generation PlayStation 5 systems that was recently released towards the end of last year. These new models are called the Slim Model and are 30% thinner than the first PS5 released back in 2020. It is as if your PS5 shed some weight and emerged leaner and sexier… wait, what?

The Slim Model has an additional USB-C port on the front and 1 TB of additional storage. This is a step up from the original 825GB drive providing gamers with extra space for their favorite games. It is like getting a large pizza when one has paid for a small pizza.

Prime Membership Costs

Are you curious about the price of the Amazon Prime? It’s £8. With a monthly subscription coming at $99 or an annual subscription at £95. However, do not forget that you can always use that 30-day free trial in case other benefits of subscribing to Prime like free shipment, amazon prime video and much more do not interest you.

Conclusion

Well there you have it! If you follow PlayStation closely and if you are an Amazon Prime member or if you are willing to become one, even for a short while, you can get your hands on the PS5 Disc Edition at a rather good price. This is your opportunity to get one of the most popular game consoles for less so make sure you don’t pass on this one.