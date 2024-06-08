The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has received a significant price cut during the ongoing One Community Sale, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone.

This sale, which runs from June 6 to June 11, offers substantial discounts and bank offers on various OnePlus devices. Here’s a detailed look at the deal and the impressive features of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Pricing and Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at ₹26,999. These prices are already competitive given the specifications and features of the device.

One Community Sale Discounts

During the One Community Sale, OnePlus is offering an additional ₹2,000 bank discount on the purchase of the Nord CE 4 through Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and official partners. Customers who pay using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank cards will also be eligible for free EMI options.

This discount effectively reduces the price of the 8GB/128GB variant to ₹22,999, making it an excellent deal for a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is packed with features that make it a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone market. Here’s a closer look at what it offers:

Size and Type: The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels.

Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels. Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and a better gaming experience.

Touch Sampling Rate: 210Hz.

Touch Sampling Rate: 210Hz. Additional Features: 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth for vibrant and accurate colors.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, providing efficient and reliable performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

GPU: Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics-intensive applications.

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring ample space and fast data access.

Camera System

Rear Cameras: Dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens.

Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Video Capabilities: Capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps from the rear camera and 1080p video at 60fps for ultra-steady videos. The front camera supports 1080p video at 30fps.

Battery and Charging

Battery Capacity: The Nord CE 4 houses a massive 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in a Nord device.

Charging Speed: Equipped with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger, the phone can be charged from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

Additional Features

Operating System: Runs on OxygenOS based on Android, offering a clean and customizable user interface.

Connectivity: Supports 5G, ensuring future-proof connectivity.

How to Avail the Deal?

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, follow these steps:

Visit Amazon.in or OnePlus Experience Stores: Start by visiting the Amazon India website or any OnePlus Experience store.

Select the OnePlus Nord CE 4: Choose the variant that best suits your needs (8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB).

Apply Bank Discounts: If you’re using an ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, Bank of Baroda, or IDFC First Bank card, make sure to apply the bank discount at checkout to get ₹2,000 off.

Opt for Free EMI: If you prefer, select the free EMI option available with the mentioned bank cards.

Opt for Free EMI: If you prefer, select the free EMI option available with the mentioned bank cards. Complete the Purchase: Finalize your purchase and enjoy your new OnePlus Nord CE 4 at a significantly reduced price.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone that offers excellent value for money, especially during the One Community Sale.

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, impressive dual rear cameras, and a massive 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, it stands out as a top choice in its category.

The additional ₹2,000 bank discount makes it even more affordable, bringing the effective price below ₹25,000. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Visit Amazon.in or a OnePlus Experience store today to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

SOURCE