Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for 64% off!

For the new Amazon Prime Day Sale, we have discounts on many products for this sale. However, for people looking to get in a flagship phone for a great budget-friendly price tag, maybe getting a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) can be the right choice for you to go with.

Thanks to the new Amazon sale which brings down the phone’s price to the never before lowered pricing on the premium flagships launched before. The smartphone was launched again in 2022 with an upgraded chipset to the latest one. Although, the smartphone was launched a year back, still in 2023 it can be a great phone to go with considering the specification and features it comes with. Let’s delve in-depth to know more about this flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Selling for 64% off

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the flagship smartphone which is now selling for a discount of up to 64% which brings down the price to never before lowered price. The Smartphone is usually priced at around Rs. 74,999 but now with the sale, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has got lowered to just Rs. 26,999 and you can lower the price even further after applying an additional Rs. 1000 discount bringing the price further down to Rs. 25,999.’

In addition to these discounts, you also avail extra price slashes by purchasing it with the help of an SBI Card or ICICI Bank Card which brings the pricing even down by Rs. 3,000, and if you happen to buy this phone via UPI then for you can avail a Flat Rs. 100 cashback which is applicable to buy a product of a minimum value of Rs. 1000.

If you want to buy it for even lowered pricing then you can avail of additional exchange discounts where Amazon is providing discounts up to Rs. 25,200. So, if you are lucky enough you can get a new phone for a few bucks itself.

For this, we can say that the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone can be a great choice for you to go with. However, for people who are not aware of the specification and features of smartphones, let’s now take a deep look into the specification and features of this new flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Specification and Features

The flagship phone from 2022 comes with a bigger screen on the front side where you get a bigger 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Panel on the front side which will be supporting a faster 120Hz faster refresh rate. The display also comes with a peak resolution of FHD+.

If we go inside, the smartphone comes with a faster and more efficient, Qualcomm chipset which is the new Snapdragon 865 SoC which is an Octa-Core processor. The faster and more efficient processor has been combined with a faster RAM of up to 8GB and also you get a faster 128GB of internal storage too.

On the rear side, you get a regular trio-housed camera setup which has a 12MP Dual Pixel OIS sensor as the main cameras supported with 8MP telephoto OIS sensor and also a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor. On the front side, you get a good 32MP selfie camera.

On the battery side, you get a bigger battery with a 4500 mAh capacity which can be charged with faster charging too. For this price, it’s the only phone which comes with IP68 Water and Dust Resistance as well.

On the software side, out of the box, you will be getting Android 11. However, if you connect the phone to your network, you will be getting the latest updates and infact you can also upgrade to a newer Android Version too.

