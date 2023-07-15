Amazon Prime Day Deal: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G at Unbeatable Price!

Smartphones are the main highlight of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, here we have discounts being announced on many smartphones and gadgets which are going on great discounts. Many smartphones have been selling for great discounts. However, if you are looking to get in hands with a new Samsung phone, then maybe you can have your eyes on this new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone which is now selling for a great price, right now.

For people who are having a budget of below Rs. 20,000 and looking to get a new Samsung phone then you can have your eyes on this phone which is now selling for great discounted pricing. checkout our complete post to know more about the specification and discounted pricing.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G – Starting for Rs. 16,999

Starting to talk about the pricing side, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone comes in two different variants where the base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes for a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

However, if you are looking to get more RAM for an even smoother experience then you can get the next variant coming with 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Besides the listed discounted pricing, the smartphone is said to get further discounts where you can get additional price slashes with the help of Bank offers and Exchange offers too. Talking about the bank offers, you can avail additional price slash of Rs. 1250 and with the exchange program, you can exchange your phone to this new phone for the exchange value of Rs. 18,049.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G – Specification and Features

If you are wondering about what the smartphone features on the specification and feature side. On the front side, you get a bigger and wider spread 6.5-inch panel. The front panel is Samsung’s in-house built, Super AMOLED Panel which comes with the support for a peak resolution of up to FHD+ resolution.

You also get the best display protection with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Let’s now move to the internals, where you get powerful in-house built, Samsung Exynos 1280 Octa Core SoC which comes with 2.4 GHz of peak frequency. The new processor also comes with up to 12 different 5G bands.

On the rear side, you get a trio-housed camera where you get a main 50MP camera sensor which is a No Shake sensor combined with an 8MP Ultra wide-angle sensor and also a 2MP camera sensor too. On the front side, you get a 13MP housed camera as well. Talking about the battery side, the smartphone features the biggest ever battery where you get a bigger and long-lasting battery of up to 6,000 mAh in capacity.

Talking about the software side, the smartphone comes with the latest Android version combined with the latest OneUI version too. The best part about the software side of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will be getting up to 4 generations of OS upgrades combined with 5 years of security updates as well, which makes it a great fit for people who are looking to use their phones for a longer period.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone?

In conclusion, we can say that the new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone comes with a great set of features and specifications. The smartphone is a great option to go for people who are having a budget of below Rs. 20,000, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Sale which has brought the price of this phone furthermore! The best part about this phone is that Samsung will be providing software and security update for up to 4 years and 5 years respectively.

