Amazon Prime Day Sale – Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series – Price Revealed

It has been a while since we have been seeing e-commerce giant making its way to the top headlines after it was announced that Amazon will be starting its new season sale, the Prime Day Sale in India. For this sale, we have many products which will be sold for the best discounts for this sale, however, one of the products which will be getting their spotlight for the sale is the best discounts which will be announced for the new Apple iPhone 14 series.

Even we covered an article detailing how the deals and discounts on the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be the main highlight of the sale. Right now, we have the final pricing of the Apple iPhone 14 series post discounts announced for the new Apple iPhone 14 series including the regular iPhone 14 to the new iPhone 14 Pro as well. Let’s go deeper to know about the discounts and deals for new iPhones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Discount Price Revealed for the new Apple iPhone 14 series

Right now, you can get in hands with the new Apple iPhone 14 series with a set of powerful chipset combined with a premium design and also an advanced camera setup, and also you get enhanced and improved battery life as well. Although, the original pricing for the smartphone was set in between starting from Rs. 79000 to going all the way up to Rs. 149900. But thanks to the new Amazon Prime Day Sale, where we have discounts that take the pricing further down.

Apple iPhone 14 for Rs. 66500

The main highlight of the sale! The Apple iPhone 14 gets the medal to be among the fairly priced latest iPhones you can get to date. The new iPhone comes with a bigger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel on the front which comes with more vivid and vibrant colors resulting in great color production.

iPhones are known for their best cameras and for this iPhone we have the flagship camera with a flagship performance chipset, Bionic A15 Soc which helps in recording in 4K Dolby Vision format at 30 FPS also you get Cinematic Mode support to bring that Cinematographer out from you. Apple iPhone 14 is no doubt a great option to go with and considering such discounts being announced for the phone, we can strongly recommend you to just go with it.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 79,999

If you are not okay with just going for a 6.1-inch display but infact you want an extra bigger display then maybe you can have your eyes on this baby, the new Apple iPhone 14 Plus which comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel on the front side. And on the power side you again get among the world’s most reliable and powerful chipsets, the Bionic A15 SoC.

On the camera side, you get a duo of house cameras on the rear side which is a single house on the front side just like the regular iPhone 14. However, with this phone, you can expect to get a bigger battery combined with a bigger display too. Talking about the pricing, right now for the sale you can get this new Apple iPhone 14 for the lowest ever Rs. 79,999 only.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro for Rs. 1,19,999

For the readers who are looking for a Pro iPhone then you can get in hands with this Apple iPhone 14 Pro which again gets a massive discount of Rs. 10000 which brings down the price to just Rs. 1,19,999 from its original price of Rs. 1,29,900.

To give you a smaller glimpse of the specification and feature side, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a similar 6.1-inch LTPO XDR OLED Panel. However, here you get the latest and world’s most powerful mobile chipset, Apple Bionic A16 SoC. On the camera side, these iPhones come with a bigger 48MP main camera sensor combined with other two 12MP cameras as well. With the Pro variants, you get a good upgrade overall including on the battery, display, and more.

