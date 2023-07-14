Growing OckyPocky gets SucSEED’s backing again

OckyPocky, uses technology AI/NLP to teach English to kids, of age 4-12 in 11 different major native languages; has secured Funding from SucSEED Indovation Fund and other investors as part of its Pre-Series A round. OckyPocky solution helps teach kids in their mother tongue in many languages eg English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri.

With the motto of eradicating English barriers to kids’ future success and confidence, OckyPocky aims to help India build a better foundation for its future generation at a stage where it really matters.

The Gurugram-based startup says it uses natural language processing and artificial intelligence to provide real-time feedback to kids, thereby ensuring better learning outcomes.

Unlike other online english learning platforms, OckyPocky allows them to learn from a platform that is intuitive, engaging and gives instant feedback for kids for English pronunciation and reading skills. The app is powered by speech recognition technology, AI, NLP, disrupting traditional education pedagogies.

OckyPocky since inception has built amazing vocabulary games leveraging its proprietary technology and taught 900 M+ words to Indian kids. It has been trending app as #1 in its category on Google Play Store for more than 6 months.

Amitt Agrawwal, the Founder and CEO of OckyPocky said, “English is the new era’s caste system and it keeps the kids out of good schools/ colleges /jobs/ good social circles. When several Silicon Valley big names decided to back us up and SucSEED decided to reinvest, we felt that funding winter is not for performing startups. ”

He further added that “The seed funding we’ve raised from SucSEED Indovation Fund and such established Angel Investors will help us scale to millions of new users”.



Speaking on their investment reasons; Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said “OckyPocky offers a voice-enabled, video-supported and vernacular friendly English app powered using AI. According to Verified Market Research, UK, India, and Mexico EdTech Market size was valued at USD 23,669.18 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 83,500.42 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.45% from 2023 to 2030, driven by burgeoning demand and emerging business models.”

Vikrant further added, “Since the time we had funded them in the first round, OckyPocky have kept us impressed with their journey of growth. OckyPocky is listed by Wellfound (Formerly AngelList Talent) as the top 10 start-ups of 2022 under the EdTech segment. OckyPocky has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store, ranking 1st in India in the education apps category, evenwith a meager capital allocation for marketing. Its NPS is 4.5/5.0. We are super proud of our portfolio’s growth”

About SucSEED Indovation Fund – SucSEED Indovation Fund (SIF) is a SEBI regulated AIF Cat-1 Venture Capital Angel Fund with with clear focus on early-stage tech seed initiative. General Partners of the Indovation Fund have 100+ years of cumulative experience within technology, fund management, and start-up ecosystem and have already invested in 65+ startups. SIF attempts to support Indian Innovation for mass needs in the following Six (6) sectors – EdTech, FinTech, Health-tech, Security & RegTech, EnterpriseTech SaAS, Gaming Sports and MediaTech and Digital Economy & Emerging Tech opportunities.

