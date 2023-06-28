Amazon Prime Day Sale – List of best deals on VR headset

Hello, fellow players! Are you prepared to advance your video game playing? Your dreams of having a premium VR headset are about to come true if you’ve been thinking about it. Be sure to buckle up because Amazon has just launched its much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale, which is full of unbelievable savings on a variety of items, including the gaming equipment you’ve been eyeing. Today, our attention will be on the Indian market and the fantastic VR offers that will be available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Prepare yourself to experience immersive gaming like no before!

Get in hands with the Meta Quest 2 for just Rs. 39,999

Starting off, let’s check out the amazing Meta Quest 2 VR headgear. This cutting-edge technology, developed by Meta’s amazing minds, offers an unmatched gaming experience that will leave you speechless. Get ready to enter virtual worlds with breathtaking scenery and adrenaline-pumping excitement.

The Meta Quest 2’s large internal storage capacity, which offers up to a stunning 128GB, is one of its distinguishing characteristics. A wide collection of games and experiences are now at your fingertips, so say goodbye to storage restrictions and welcome. However, there’s still more!

You will also obtain Meta Quest 2 packaged with GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX as part of the amazing Amazon Prime Day Sale, two terrific games that will further immerse you in the virtual world. Prepare to show off your gaming skills!

Get Pico VR Headset for Rs. 36,380

Let us introduce you to the chic Pico 4 VR headset if you’re looking for a Meta Quest 2 substitute. This stunning device offers a gaming experience that is unmatched because to its exceptional performance and stylish appearance. Get ready to be amazed!

Your gaming sessions won’t be uncomfortable or tiresome thanks to the Pico 4’s lighter and more comfortable construction. Every pixel on the 2.56-inch LCD screen, which has a maximum resolution of 4K+, comes to life, enveloping you in magnificent virtual environments. You’ll be completely engaged in the action with a 105-degree wide field of vision.

Not to mention the accompanying controller, which gives your gaming experiences an additional level of engagement, and prepares you to discover new facets of gaming joy!

Meta Quest Pro – The Epitome of Pro-Level Features for Rs. 1,16,999

The Meta Quest Pro is the top pick for individuals looking for the best VR headsets. This more substantial version of the Meta Quest series is a powerhouse, packed with features that will transform your work, play, creativity, and teamwork.

You’ll enjoy a better quality display with the Meta Quest Pro, which offers realistic images. Get ready to be mesmerized by the vivid colors and fine details. Another improvement to the audio system is the addition of 3D Spatial Audio, which will immerse you in the action.

Not to mention the controller that is supplied, which enables easy contact with the virtual environment. However, the magic continues after that! Your genuine facial expressions are translated into the virtual world via meta avatars, allowing you to communicate your true feelings and sentiments. Bid adieu to boring meetings and welcome to a world where your unique individuality will be seen. Get ready to elevate both your gaming and social activities!

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India – Mark Your Calendars!

Let’s speak about the much anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale in India while you’re still buzzing from the amazing VR headset discounts. The sale is scheduled to occur on July 11 and last through July 12. Mark the dates on your calendars. That’s two whole days of jaw-dropping savings and can’t-miss sales. Regardless of whether you’re a die-hard gamer or a tech enthusiast, this offer is your key to updating your gaming rig on a budget.

Amazon has promised a treasure trove of discounts on a variety of items, including electronics, appliances, and, of course, gaming equipment. So make sure you’re prepared to seize the fantastic opportunities that are waiting for you.

