With its free monthly offers for gamers, Amazon Prime Gaming is back. For those who are unaware, Prime Gaming is a feature that can be used without incurring any additional costs with an active Amazon Prime Membership. Players may expect to play eight titles from this service in March 2024; details are provided below.

Games releasing on 7 March

Let’s start by discussing the most significant ones. Prime Gaming is giving up Fallout 2 for free so that fans may experience the game ahead of time before the March 7 premiere of Fallout, an Amazon Original Series that will reach streaming services on April 12. Simultaneously, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will launch on the streaming platform on March 14. To commemorate this event, gamers will get Invincible Presents: Atom Eve on the same day that the program premieres.

Regarding the upcoming games, players will be able to explore a mythical dragon-shaped scarf in Scarf, which will be released on March 7. After that, on March 14, gamers will get Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame, a hidden-object puzzle adventure game in which you must look into the past of a dangerous villain who is threatening you.

Next, on March 21, Pearl of Atlantis: The Cove, a game in which you must gather charms to reconstruct the Cove of Memories, will be released. On March 28, we will receive the final three free games: Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Bridge to Another World.

Complete List of Games

That’s not all, though. A selection of free games, such as Drift CE, Rescue Party Live, Trepang2, and Chicken Assassin Reloaded, will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers starting on March 1. Nevertheless, gamers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Canada will be the only ones able to access these games.

The whole list of free games and the digital shops where you may download them are shown below. The games are exclusive to PC, just as the majority of Prime Gaming releases.

Fallout 2 (available March 7 – GOG)

Scarf (March 7 – Amazon Games app)

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve (March 14 – Epic Games Store)

Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame (March 14 -Amazon Games app)

Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove (March 21 – Legacy Games code)

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (March 28 – Amazon Games app)

Through the Darkest of Times (March 28 – Amazon Games app)

Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker (March 28 – Amazon Games app)

About Fallout 2

Yes, most of the titles available are indeed unknown to you. However, Fallout 2 is the only one you should be concerned with, so that is irrelevant. Numerous people have praised the sequel as one of the greatest role-playing games ever made. You must locate a terraforming device to save your primitive community from a post-apocalyptic disaster in the year 2241, which is set 80 years after the events of the first Fallout game.

It was released in 1998, and when compared to modern blockbusters, the visuals are somewhat dated. Still, this is the place where the show’s dark humor, intricate character customization, and open-world adventure originated. It was very innovative for its day. One of the first video games to depict same-sex marriage and the LGBT community was Fallout 2.