In a legal saga reminiscent of a Charles Dickens novel, a 21-year feud involving five brothers from India has come to light in Los Angeles. The Jogani family, known for amassing a fortune in diamonds and real estate in Southern California, is at the center of a legal battle that recently concluded with a staggering multibillion-dollar verdict.

The jury, after a lengthy five-month trial, ruled that Haresh Jogani must pay his brothers Shashikant, Rajesh, Chetan, and Shailesh Jogani over $2.5 billion in damages. Additionally, they ordered the division of the brothers’ extensive Southern California property empire, comprising approximately 17,000 apartments with a valuation reaching into the billions. The ongoing trial continues with a hearing on punitive damages, which could further contribute to the already substantial award.

The lawsuit, initiated in 2003, has undergone a staggering 18 appeals, engaged multiple generations of attorneys, and faced scrutiny from five judges in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Legal experts are drawing parallels between this case and Charles Dickens’ Victorian-era probate case, Jarndyce v. Jarndyce, with a unique twist.

Unlike most multibillion-dollar verdicts in the U.S., which often involve giant corporations, this legal battle revolves around familial disputes and real estate holdings. The final distribution of the awarded amount to each brother depends on the fluctuations of the real estate market.

Recent shifts, with apartment prices experiencing a 26% decline from their November 2022 peak, highlight the impact of higher interest rates on borrowing costs and property values.

Representatives for Haresh Jogani, the defendant in the case, have refrained from commenting as the jury is yet to conclude its proceedings. This legal drama sheds light on the complexities of family disputes, financial entanglements, and the intricacies of the real estate market.

The Jogani Family Journey: Diamonds to Real Estate

The Jogani family, originally from Gujarat, India, initially amassed their wealth through the global diamond trade. Shashikant “Shashi” Jogani, one of the brothers, ventured to California in 1969 at the age of 22. He established a solo firm in the gem business and concurrently began building a real estate portfolio, according to a complaint filed in 2003.

The family’s foray into real estate faced challenges during the recession of the early 1990s, exacerbated by the devastating 1994 Northridge Earthquake, which claimed 16 lives in one of the brothers’ buildings.

In response to these difficulties, Shashi brought in his brothers as partners, and the family embarked on an ambitious buying spree. The result was a real estate portfolio boasting around 17,000 apartment units.

However, the collaborative efforts among the brothers took a tumultuous turn when Haresh Jogani allegedly removed Shashi from managing the firm and refused to compensate him. This became the focal point of the legal dispute, with Shashi Jogani asserting a breach of a longstanding partnership.

Legal Twist and Verdict Breakdown

Haresh Jogani’s defense hinged on the absence of a written agreement, claiming that his brothers couldn’t substantiate the existence of a partnership. However, the jury found that an oral contract had been breached, emphasizing the value and validity of oral agreements, particularly in the diamond trade and within the Gujarati community.

The damages awarded were substantial, with $165 million allocated to brothers Chetan and Rajesh for the diamond partnership breach.

In the real estate partnership breach, Shashi received $1.8 billion, Chetan $234 million, and Rajesh $360 million. The jury concluded that Shashi owns 50% of the real estate partnership, followed by 24% for Haresh, 10% for Rajesh, 9.5% for Shailesh, and 6.5% for Chetan.

Highly Unusual Real Estate Feud

What sets this case apart is not only its prolonged duration but also its deviation from the typical targets of multibillion-dollar verdicts. Unlike the usual scenarios involving large corporations, this legal battle unveils the complexities of familial relationships, personal partnerships, and the impact of market dynamics on personal wealth.

The real estate portfolio in question generated substantial net operating income, reaching up to $137 million annually. Despite the legal turmoil, the sheer value of the assets involved ensures that the distribution of the billions awarded will significantly impact each brother’s financial standing.

It’s a reminder that family disputes, especially when intertwined with substantial wealth and intricate business dealings, can lead to protracted legal battles with significant financial implications.