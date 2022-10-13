Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale to end soon – Everything you should know

The E-commerce giant is said to start its season sale this year. Talking more about the sale, this week only we will get to see Amazon AMZN launching a new holiday shopping event called “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale,” in which buyers will be able to avail access to unique and hundreds maybe even thousands of products being sold for a discounted pricing.

This new sale will simply be a rebranded Amazon Prime Day event in which subscribers may be able to access specific eye-catching offers which will be availed for the buyers for 48 hours.

Although it’s already been in the top headlines that millions of buyers in the United States are being hit by record-high inflation, we have reports coming from certain data which show that consumers will be spending more for this Christmas season than they did last year.

When will Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale go live?

The sale is said to be live on October 11th and will be there till next till October 12th.

In which country is Amazon Prime’s Early Access will go live?

We have reports claiming that this sale will be going live in a total of fifteen countries. These countries are Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, according to Amazon.

Is this Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale availed only for Prime Members?

As the title of the sale suggests! This Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale is only availed for Prime Members and only Prime Members will be getting this exclusive deal.

Although even if you are a non-prime member then also you can make purchases on Amazon during this sale you won’t be able to avail of discounts for this sale as the discount part will only be availed for Prime Members, so if you are looking to buy a new product on Amazon then we would recommend you to purchase Prime Membership.

How much does Amazon Prime Membership costs?

If you are looking to purchase an Amazon Prime Membership then you can yes can opt for this Prime Membership subscription only by paying $14.99 per month or you can just buy this membership for $139 which is charged on an annual basis.

On getting this subscription, there are various benefits you can avail which include free delivery of many items, Access to Prime Video, Access to Prime Gaming, Access to Amazon Music, and Access to Amazon Photos too.