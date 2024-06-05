Amazon provides substantial bargains on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 9 models, presenting a great opportunity for buyers interested in GPS and cellular gadgets. These price cuts, reaching up to $100 off, are particularly attractive for those waiting for a bargain on Apple’s most recent wearables.

Overview of the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9, renowned for its advanced health tracking features, sleek design, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, has been a favorite since its launch. The current sale includes various models and colors, ensuring options for every taste. However, it’s important to note that all budget-friendly Series of gadgets lack the Blood Oxygen attribute due to a recent sales ban in the U.S.

The Sales Ban on Blood Oxygen Sensing

Earlier this year, a U.S. sales ban was imposed on any Apple Watch model with blood oxygen-sensing capabilities. Retailers go on selling their existing stock of the gadgets attribute. Still, now that stock is dwindling, Amazon is giving budget-friendly bargains on these gadgets with the blood oxygen attribute disabled. Despite this limitation, the Apple Watch Series 9 remains a highly functional and appealing gadget for consumers.

### Deals on 41mm GPS Models

Amazon’s sale includes various 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 models, each priced at $299, reduced from the original $399. These models include:

RED Aluminum with RED Sport Band: cost at $299.99

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: gadgets costs $299.00

Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band: gadgets cost $299.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: gadgets costs $299.00

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop:gadgets costs $299.00

Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop:gadgets costs $299.00

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop: gadgets costs $299.00

These models provide excellent value for those seeking a compact and feature-rich smartwatch at a lesser cost.

Budget-friendly on 45mm GPS Models

For those who prefer a larger watch face, Amazon offers the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 models at $329, down from $429. Available options which include:

RED Aluminum with RED Sport Band: it costs $329.99

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: gadgets costs $329.00

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band: gadgets cost $329.00

Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band: gadgets cost $329.00

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: gadgets costs $329.00

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop: gadgets cost $329.00

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink sports loop: gadgets cost $329.00

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop: gadgets cost $329.00

These models are ideal for users who need a larger display for better readability and interaction.

Cellular Models on Sale

For those who require cellular connectivity, Amazon offers significant deals on both the 41mm and 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 models. The 41mm Cellular models are accessible at $399, down from $499:

RED Aluminum with RED Sport Band: cost at $399.00

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: gadgets cost at $399.00

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink sports band: gadgets cost at $399.00

Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band: gadgets cost at $399.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: gadgets cost at $399.00

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop: gadgets cost at $399.99

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop: gadgets cost at $399.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop: gadgets cost at $399.00

For the 45mm Cellular models, prices are set at $429, down from $529:

RED Aluminum with RED Sport Band: $429.99

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: gadgets costs $429.00

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band: gadgets cost $429.99

Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band: gadgets costs $429.00

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band: gadgets costs $429.99

Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop: gadgets costs $429.99

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop: gadgets costs $429.99

These cellular models are perfect for patrons who need the flexibility to stay connected without having their iPhones nearby.

Amazon’s current deals on Apple Watch Series 9 models offer a great chance for consumers to purchase these advanced wearables at historically low prices. With options ranging from compact GPS devices to larger cellular devices, there’s something to suit every preference and need. Despite the absence of the Blood Oxygen attribute due to the recent sales ban, the Apple Watch Series 9 continues to offer a robust set of functionalities, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to upgrade their smartwatch.