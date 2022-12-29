Amazon to develop stand-alone app for sports

According to an insider with actual knowledge of the initiative, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is developing a stand-alone app for accessing sports coverage, the data collected said on Wednesday.

As more Americans shift from cable Tv subscriptions to streaming platforms, sports continue to be among the top draws for live broadcasts.

The measure will certainly come hand in hand with Amazon’s attempts to increase its attention on sports content throughout its Prime Video streaming service, a major route for attracting customers to its e-commerce site.

In order to more effectively challenge the market leader in sports broadcasting, Walt Disney Co., and Amazon already holds permission to live stream activities like the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football franchise and Premier League soccer matches in the UK.

A multi-year contract to officially simulcast the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States was also secured this past week by YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O).

According to the source, it was uncertain when Amazon could release the sports app and whether it planned to advance with the project. An appeal for a response from Reuters was not answered immediately by Amazon.

To satisfy the growing costs and a decrease in demand as individuals and companies reduce their spending due to inflation fears, the firm has been evaluating underperforming market segments and has laid off a few personnel.

A few days earlier, Amazon has publicly started utilizing drones to transport products to users in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, the corporation said on Friday to Nexstar’s KTXL.

Originally announced in June 2022, the Lockeford program has already been in existence for six months.

In order to roll out the program, Amazon has indeed been cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and municipal authorities in Lockeford and College Station under the brand Prime Air.

