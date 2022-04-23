Amazon to transform Online shopping with Amazon View

Amazon is transforming the online shopping experience with the Amazon View, an augmented virtual room that is super cool and immersive! It’s like a basic layout of your house in 3D, just rid of all the furniture. You can swipe and add your wishlist into the customised virtual room and accurately check the dimensions of the furniture and props.

This is heaven-sent for customers who need to get a quick interior design check. Review the aesthetics and ambiance of the room before burning the wallet. Additionally this can also double up as a licensure activity, spending hours designing and decorating your own virtual room.

The AR service was already available in its nascent form (introduced in 2020), however Amazon is determined to make it even more ‘Meteverse-like’.

A custom virtual room is just an extension of the Metaverse. More retailers would integrate the virtual experience in the days to come as AR VR and MR become the norm in shopping. You already do have a host of AR experiences with some companies providing you a preview of glass frames and eye lenses. Others let you style check your hairdos and even costumes.

By using Amazon View you can view products in your home before you buy them. For example, the chair is of the right size or the coffee table will look good on this side of the kitchen or room. All you have to do is pull out your phone, aim the camera at the frame you want to check and see the AR simulation in real-time.

The view in your room feature is available on iPhone 6S and newer, running iOS 11.0 and newer. For Android, the phone or tablet should have the AR Core app installed. AR core is only supported on Android 7.0 and newer.

To access Amazon View all you have to do is open the Amazon app. Then tap on the camera icon in the search bar and scroll to “View in Your Room” and select a product. By using this feature you can customize and design your space from thousands of designs.

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. In futurism and science fiction, it is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The term “metaverse” has its origins in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash as a portmanteau of “meta” and “universe.” Various metaverses have been developed for popular use such as virtual world platforms like Second Life. Some metaverse iterations involve integration between virtual and physical spaces and virtual economies. Demand for increased immersion means metaverse development is often linked to advancing virtual reality technology