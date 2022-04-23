PS Plus Premium Release Date Revealed

After launching the revamped PS Plus service last month, which offers new subscription tiers that combine the existing PS Plus service with PlayStation Now, Sony has revealed a specific release date. The massive PlayStation Plus update will begin in June, with three different tiers: PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium Extra Premium. As mentioned, PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra, and Premium tiers will start rolling out in June, first in Asia, followed by North America and Europe.

Sony has announced a planned release date for the new PlayStation Plus levels, which will give players access to over 700 games from the PlayStation era. Last week, PlayStation gave PS Plus a massive update, and now you can save 50% on the most expensive subscription tier. Sony recently announced its new subscription service, combining PS Plus and PS Now into one service, with different PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tiers.

Sony announced last week that PlayStation Now will merge with PlayStation Plus Premium in June to create the new subscription service. The new PlayStation game subscription will combine Sony’s existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services, announced in a tweet and blog post on March 29. The company did just that after rumors that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) would launch a new subscription game for the PlayStation. Rumors of Sony’s enhanced gaming subscription, reportedly code-named Spartacus, had been circulating for several months.

An update on the all-new PlayStation Plus regional

rollout plan: https://t.co/Z8P70Tq7TB pic.twitter.com/fzOULnycKR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 22, 2022

In addition to new tiers, a Sony subscription will add more and add advanced features from PlayStation Now, Sony’s game streaming and download service. The new service aims to simplify Sony’s offerings by effectively combining PlayStation Plus and Now with different options and benefits at different levels. PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service after the launch of the new PlayStation Plus system. PS4 and PS5 users can currently purchase a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription for $60 ahead of the June launch of the new iteration of PlayStation Plus.

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members will have access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, including some of the best PlayStation games in the PlayStation catalog. The PS4 and PS5 makers had previously said they were aiming for a June release window, and now Sony has confirmed that the updated PS Plus service will arrive in Asian markets, excluding Japan, earlier on May 23, 2022. PlayStation Plus serves a library of over 700 video games. Sony unveiled its response to Xbox Game Pass last month and announced tentative release dates on Friday.