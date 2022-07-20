Amazon worker dies in N.J. fulfillment center on Prime Day

An employee of the e-commerce giant, Amazon passed away at packing warehouse of the firm located in Middlesex County on the prime day, previous week. Prime day is considered to be the largest sale business of the e-commerce giant which is celebrated annually.

Remarking over the concerned matter a representative of the the e-commerce firm said that the company is very sad hearing about the demise of one of its worker and it is extending its consolations to near and dear ones of the individual at this hard situation.

Adding further he said that the company made efforts to get in touch with the late employee’s family so that it can provide them with some assistance. Apart from this, Amazon will also be giving reassurance facilities to the workers who are in need of extra care. The late laborer was not recognized.

Reportedly, the laborer passes away on Tuesday, last week at the EWR9 packaging warehouse of the e-commerce giant located in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, as per the journalist working for the HuffPost, who was the first person to cover the news.

A representative of the Labor Department, namely, Leni Fortson asseretrd s news agency that labor security council of the e-commerce company has this dreadful event in their knowledge and as of now they are probing in the matter. The firm has been given a time period of six months to probe in the matter and present their facts, the representative added further. Amazon did not give any other information related with the passing away of the worker.

The fault-finders of the e-commerce giant, comprising the administrator who created a labor union in th JFK8 storehouse of the e-commerce giant few months ago asserted firm’s pressure to maintain the pace puts the employees at irrelevant threat.

In the previous year, around half of the total storehouse employees injuries happened, but the company only reported about on-third part of the total storehouse employees in the United States, as per a record of a worker association.

The e-commerce giant has witnessed a spike in the total count of workers’ injuries at its various facilities by 20% from 2020 to 2021, as per a record. The injury case have rised in spite of the promise taken by the executive chairman of the e-commerce company, Jeff Bezos, who said that he would look into the matter. The e-commerce giant has held responsible the surge of latest employmens for the hike the injury counts of its labors.